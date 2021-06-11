Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD hangs near session lows, around mid-1.4100s

GBP/USD: Break above 1.4203 to clear the way for a retest of key highs at 1.4238/49 – Credit Suisse
GBP/USD weakness has again been well supported. Above 1.4203, cable can ease the threat of a fresh setback for a retest of the 1.4238/49 highs, analysts at Credit Suisse report.
“Weakness in GBP/USD following another bearish ‘outside day’ has yet again been well supported just below the 1.4082 recent low, never mind the ‘neckline’ to the March/May base at 1.4017/06. The subsequent strong recovery reinforces in our view the likelihood that recent ranging and weakness remains a temporary phase before the core trend turns higher again.” Read more...
GBP/USD hangs near session lows, around mid-1.4100s
The GBP/USD pair retreated around 30 pips from intraday swing highs and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its intraday trading range, just above mid-1.4100s.
The pair struggled to capitalize on the previous day's strong bounce of over 100 pips from four-week lows, around the 1.4075-70 region and witnessed a subdued/range-bound price action on Friday. Worries that the UK may delay its plans to end restrictions fully on June 21 in light of the spread of the so-called Delta variant. This, along with mostly disappointing UK macro data, acted as a headwind for the British pound and capped gains for the GBP/USD pair. Read more...
GBP/USD refreshes session lows, around 1.4130 region amid notable USD strength
The GBP/USD pair extended its steady intraday descent through the early North American session and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the 1.4140-35 region in the last hour.
The pair struggled to capitalize on the previous day's solid bounce of over 100 pips from the 1.4075-70 region, or four-week lows and once again failed ahead of the 1.4200 mark. Investors remain worried that the UK may delay its plans to end restrictions fully on June 21 in light of the spread of the so-called Delta variant. Apart from this, the EU-UK collision over Norther Ireland protocol acted as a headwind for the British pound and prompted some fresh selling around the GBP/USD pair. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4128
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0048
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34
|Today daily open
|1.4176
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4157
|Daily SMA50
|1.3996
|Daily SMA100
|1.392
|Daily SMA200
|1.3568
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4178
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4073
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4249
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.4083
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4234
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3801
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4138
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4113
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4107
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.4038
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.4002
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4212
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4247
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4317
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
