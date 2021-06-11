GBP/USD: Break above 1.4203 to clear the way for a retest of key highs at 1.4238/49 – Credit Suisse

“Support at 1.4126/22 ideally holds to keep the immediate bias higher. Below can see a retest of 1.4082/72, with this seen as the trigger to a test of what we still see as more important and stronger uptrend and ‘neckline’ support at 1.4035/06.”

“Above 1.4201/03 remains needed to ease the threat of further corrective weakness for a retest of the 1.4238/49 highs. An eventual clear break above here remains expected for a resumption of the core uptrend to our 1.4302/77 first broad core target zone – the 2018 highs and 50% retracement of the 2014/2020 bear trend.”

“Weakness in GBP/USD following another bearish ‘outside day’ has yet again been well supported just below the 1.4082 recent low, never mind the ‘neckline’ to the March/May base at 1.4017/06. The subsequent strong recovery reinforces in our view the likelihood that recent ranging and weakness remains a temporary phase before the core trend turns higher again.”

