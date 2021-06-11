GBP/USD hangs near session lows, around mid-1.4100s

- A combination of factors failed to assist GBP/USD to capitalize on the overnight strong rebound.
- COVID-19 jitters, disappointing UK macro data weighed on the sterling and capped the upside.
- A modest USD rebound further acted as a headwind, warranting some caution for bullish traders.
The GBP/USD pair retreated around 30 pips from intraday swing highs and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its intraday trading range, just above mid-1.4100s.
The pair struggled to capitalize on the previous day's strong bounce of over 100 pips from four-week lows, around the 1.4075-70 region and witnessed a subdued/range-bound price action on Friday. Worries that the UK may delay its plans to end restrictions fully on June 21 in light of the spread of the so-called Delta variant. This, along with mostly disappointing UK macro data, acted as a headwind for the British pound and capped gains for the GBP/USD pair.
The monthly UK GDP report showed that the economy expanded by 2.3% in April as against consensus estimates pointing to a growth of 2.4%. This, however, was better than the 2.1% rise recorded in March. Separately, the UK industrial and manufacturing production data indicated that Britain’s industrial sector recovery faltered in April. In fact, manufacturing dropped -0.3% MoM, while total industrial output came in at -1.3% during the reported month.
On the other hand, the US dollar attracted some dip-buying and seemed rather unaffected by the ongoing decline in the US Treasury bond yields. Investors seem aligned with the Fed's narrative that any spike in inflation is likely to be transitory and remain convinced that the Fed will retain its ultra-lose monetary policy for a longer period. This, in turn, dragged the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to its lowest level since early March.
Meanwhile, the intraday slide reaffirmed a stiff resistance near the 1.4190-1.4200 region, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. A sustained move beyond will mark a near-term bullish breakout and set the stage for an extension of the recent strong positive move witnessed over the past two months or so. Conversely, weakness back below the 1.4100 mark will negate prospects for any further gains and turn the GBP/USD pair vulnerable.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4162
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|1.4176
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4157
|Daily SMA50
|1.3996
|Daily SMA100
|1.392
|Daily SMA200
|1.3568
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4178
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4073
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4249
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.4083
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4234
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3801
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4138
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4113
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4107
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.4038
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.4002
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4212
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4247
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4317
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
