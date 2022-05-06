Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD grinds lower but stays around 1.2350s after upbeat NFP

GBP/USD has recovered modestly after having slumped to its weakest level in nearly two years below 1.2300 early Friday. The pair, however, is unlikely to stage a steady rebound in the near term after the Bank of England's dire recession warning on Thursday. Following its decision to hike the policy rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 1%, the BOE noted that the UK economy could go into recession in 2022 with inflation rising above 10% amid surging energy prices. The bank also refrained from providing any details on the quantitative tightening plan, saying that they would unveil a plan at the August meeting. Read more...

The Fed-BOE contrast remained in play, despite the less aggressive Fed stance, as the dire UK economic outlook widened the economic divergence alongside the monetary. GBP/USD was fairly resilient throughout the week before crashing to fresh 22-month lows below the 1.2300 mark. The pair has recorded the third straight weekly loss, as attention turns towards the US inflation and the UK quarterly GDP. Read more...

The British pound appears to regain composture but remains losing in the day, down 0.06%, after the Bank of England hiked rates by 25-bps on Thursday . At the time of writing, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.2352. The GBP/USD is still downward biased, though it faced solid support at June’s 2020 lows around 1.2251. Also, the MACD, as the histogram shows, is “forming” a positive divergence, which is usually a signal that the trend is about to shift. However, unless the MACD-line crosses above the signal line, GBP/USD traders should refrain from opening fresh long bets in the pair. Read more...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.