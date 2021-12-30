Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD grinds higher at the highest levels since Nov 19

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

GBP/USD clings to six-week high around 1.3500 as weaker USD joins Brexit, Omicron woes

GBP/USD remains on the front foot around 1.3485-90 during Thursday’s Asian session, after refreshing the multi-day top to 1.3599 the previous day. Alike other major currency pairs, the cable also cheered broad US dollar weakness while ignoring threats from the South African covid variant, namely Omicron, as well as Brexit of late.

Read More ...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3498
Today Daily Change 0.0013
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 1.3485
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3302
Daily SMA50 1.3431
Daily SMA100 1.3573
Daily SMA200 1.3749
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.35
Previous Daily Low 1.3409
Previous Weekly High 1.3438
Previous Weekly Low 1.3174
Previous Monthly High 1.3698
Previous Monthly Low 1.3194
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3465
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3443
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3429
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3373
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3338
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.352
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3555
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3611

 

GBP/USD Forecast: Sellers eye a drop below 1.3400

GBP/USD has reversed its direction after climbing to its highest level in more than a month at 1.3463 on Tuesday. The pair is closing in on key 1.3400 support and additional losses could be witnessed if buyers fail to defend that level.

Read More ...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.1300, focus on coronavirus, yields

EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.1300, focus on coronavirus, yields

EUR/USD is dropping towards 1.1300 amid a damp mood. Tepid risk tone and firmer Treasury yields lift the US dollar across the board. Slowing volumes amid year-end trading will continue to play out. Omicron updates, US Jobless Claims eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats from 50% Fibo. but bulls not out of the woods

GBP/USD retreats from 50% Fibo. but bulls not out of the woods

GBP/USD reverses the early Asian gains while easing to 1.3485 ahead of Thursday’s London open. The cable pair registers a failure to cross the 50% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) level of October-December downside, around 1.3500.

GBP/USD News

Gold: Year-end flows to keep the price choppy around $1,800 Premium

Gold: Year-end flows to keep the price choppy around $1,800

In Thursday’s trading so far, gold price is extending the previous bearish momentum, as the Treasury yields hold the recent advance. Meanwhile, the market mood remains cautious, underpinning the dollar’s safe-haven demand at gold’s expense.

Gold News

AVAX price set sights on new all-time highs as bullish formation emerges

AVAX price set sights on new all-time highs as bullish formation emerges

AVAX price is currently forming a bullish chart pattern that could set a new record high for Avalanche at $174. The token must overcome a series of challenges ahead, including the toughest hurdle at $123, in order for the optimistic outlook to be validated. 

Read more

US Stocks: Three reasons for the Santa Rally, and why a hangover could come in early 2022 Premium

US Stocks: Three reasons for the Santa Rally, and why a hangover could come in early 2022

Markets have been cheerful in the festive season – but explaining the S&P 500's new highs cannot be only labeled a "Santa Rally." There are three major drivers for the upbeat mood, but they could easily reverse and cause a nasty New Year's hangover.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures