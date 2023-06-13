Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD gets trendline rejection, but bulls still in play [Video]

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team
Share:

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling could test 1.2600 after US data

GBP/USD lost more than 50 pips on Monday but gathered bullish momentum early Tuesday. The pair could stretch higher toward 1.2600 later in the day in case May inflation data from the US causes the US Dollar (USD) to stay under selling pressure.

In the absence of high-tier data releases on Monday, GBP/USD came under technical bearish pressure as markets reacted to overbought conditions. Pound Sterling, however, attracted buyers in the European morning on Tuesday. Wage inflation in the UK, as measured by Average Earnings Excluding Bonus, climbed to 7.2% on a yearly basis in April from 6.8% in March, the Office for National Statistics reported. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD gets trendline rejection, but bulls still in play [Video]

GBPUSD turned red on Monday after marking a one-month high of 1.2598 near the long-term resistance trendline, which has been capping bullish actions since the June 2021 high. The pair switched back to recovery mode early on Tuesday,  with the technical indicators reflecting appetite for a bullish breakout. Read more ...

 

GBP/USD holds gains around 1.2570 inspired by upbeat UK Employment, US CPI remains key

The GBP/USD pair is holding gains generated after the release of the upbeat United Kingdom Employment data. The Cable is expected to continue its upside journey toward the round-level resistance of 1.2600 as the USD Index (DXY) is struggling to show a solid recovery from 103.30.

S&P500 futures have surrendered the majority of gains added till early London. It seems that investors have started getting precautionary ahead of the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. Read more ...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2568
Today Daily Change 0.0063
Today Daily Change % 0.50
Today daily open 1.2505
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2442
Daily SMA50 1.2471
Daily SMA100 1.231
Daily SMA200 1.2021
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2599
Previous Daily Low 1.2487
Previous Weekly High 1.259
Previous Weekly Low 1.2369
Previous Monthly High 1.268
Previous Monthly Low 1.2308
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.253
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2557
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2462
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2418
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2349
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2574
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2643
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2686

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats after Fed meeting, stabilizes around 1.0830 Premium

EUR/USD retreats after Fed meeting, stabilizes around 1.0830

EUR/USD turned south following the Fed monetary policy announcement, but USD gains were limited. The pair fell from one-month highs near 1.0870 and stabilized around 1.0830. Markets continue to digest the Fed meeting as attention turns to the European Central Bank meeting and US data.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD posts highest daily close since April 2022

GBP/USD posts highest daily close since April 2022

GBP/USD reached a fresh multi-month high near 1.2700 and then pulled back following the FOMC meeting. The Fed provided a modest boost to the US dollar, which trimmed losses. However, the Pound continues to outperform in the market.

GBP/USD News

Gold steady below $1,950 and at risk of falling further

Gold steady below $1,950 and at risk of falling further

XAU/USD  trades in the $1,940 region, not far from its May monthly low at $1,932. The Fed upwardly revised  the terminal rate projection to 5.6% from 5.1%  and dismissed rate cuts this year, pushing stocks lower and the US Dollar up. 

Gold News

Top 3 cryptocurrencies seeing uptick in social volume: Ethereum, XRP, Binance Coin

Top 3 cryptocurrencies seeing uptick in social volume: Ethereum, XRP, Binance Coin

Social media attention has recently turned to ETH, XRP and Binance Coin (BNB) at the expense of Bitcoin, a sign of increasing confidence in these altcoins among crypto traders even as the price of the most popular cryptocurrency holds above the $25,000 level.

Read more

Fed review: Powell's hawkish bluff

Fed review: Powell's hawkish bluff

While the decision to pause rate hikes was widely anticipated, all eyes were on the communication regarding possibility of future rate hikes. The FOMC participants surprised hawkishly, as the median end-2023 Fed Funds forecast rose by 50bp to 5.50-5.75%.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures