GBP/USD Forecast: Pound turns neutral following bearish correction
GBP/USD has started to move sideways in a relatively tight range at around 1.1300 after having snapped a six-day winning streak on Wednesday. The near-term technical outlook suggests that the pair is likely to stay in a consolidation stage and investors could refrain from making large bets ahead of Friday's highly-anticipated US jobs report.
On Wednesday, the risk-averse market environment helped the dollar gather strength against its rivals. In the second half of the day, the US Dollar Index (DXY) continued to push higher after the monthly report published by the ADP revealed that employment in the US private sector rose more than expected in September. Additionally, the ISM's Services PMI survey showed that employment in the service sector continued to expand and input price inflation continued to rise at a strong pace in September. Read more...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Flirts with 1.1235-40 confluence, bearish flag spotted on H4
The GBP/USD pair meets with a fresh supply following an uptick to the 1.1385 region and turns lower for the second successive day on Thursday. The downtick drags spot prices to mid-1.1200s, closer to the overnight swing low during the mid-European session and is sponsored by the emergence of some US dollar dip-buying.
Several Fed officials reaffirmed the US central bank's commitment to bring inflation under control and the prospects for another supersized 75 bps lift-off in November. This remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields, which, along with growing recession fears, continue to act as a tailwind for the safe-haven greenback. Read more...
GBP/USD set to dip below 1.10 in the near-term – ING
Economists at ING analyze the outlook for the British pound. They see prevalent downside risks and expect GBP/USD to sink towards 1.10. Meanwhile, EUR/GBP is set to trade above 0.87 .
“We mostly see downside risks for cable from current levels, and expect a drop below 1.10 in the near-term.”
“In EUR/GBP, 0.8700 may emerge as an increasingly solid floor over the coming weeks.” Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1282
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.39
|Today daily open
|1.1326
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1281
|Daily SMA50
|1.166
|Daily SMA100
|1.1948
|Daily SMA200
|1.2562
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1496
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1227
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1235
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0339
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1738
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0339
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.133
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1393
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1203
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1081
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0934
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1472
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1618
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1741
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
