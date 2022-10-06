- GBP/USD turns lower for the second straight day amid the emergence of some USD buying.
- Aggressive Fed rate hike bets and the risk-off mood acts as a tailwind for the safe-haven buck.
- The formation of a bearish flag supports prospects for the resumption of the pair’s downtrend.
The GBP/USD pair meets with a fresh supply following an uptick to the 1.1385 region and turns lower for the second successive day on Thursday. The downtick drags spot prices to mid-1.1200s, closer to the overnight swing low during the mid-European session and is sponsored by the emergence of some US dollar dip-buying.
Several Fed officials reaffirmed the US central bank's commitment to bring inflation under control and the prospects for another supersized 75 bps lift-off in November. This remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields, which, along with growing recession fears, continue to act as a tailwind for the safe-haven greenback.
From a technical perspective, the 1.1235 area marks confluence support comprising the 200-period SMA and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent bounce from an all-time low. A convincing break below will suggest that the corrective rally has run out of steam already and shift the bias back in favour of bearish traders.
The GBP/USD pair might then turn vulnerable to weaken further below the 1.1200 mark and accelerate the downfall towards testing the 1.1100 round figure. The latter coincides with the lower end of a nearly two-week-old ascending trend channel, which now seems to constitute the formation of a bearish flag pattern on hourly charts.
Some follow-through selling, leading to a subsequent slide below the 38.2% Fibo. level around the 1.1050-1.1045 area will confirm the negative outlook and prompt aggressive technical selling. The downward trajectory could then drag the GBP/USD pair towards 50% Fibo. level, around the 1.0900 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, the 1.1375-1.1385 region now seems to have emerged as an immediate hurdle ahead of the 1.1400 mark. Sustained strength beyond should allow the GBP/USD pair to aim back to conquer the 1.1500 psychological mark, above which bulls might target the ascending channel resistance, currently around the 1.1625 zone.
GBP/USD 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1258
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0068
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.60
|Today daily open
|1.1326
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1281
|Daily SMA50
|1.166
|Daily SMA100
|1.1948
|Daily SMA200
|1.2562
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1496
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1227
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1235
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0339
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1738
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0339
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.133
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1393
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1203
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1081
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0934
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1472
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1618
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1741
EUR/USD trades below 0.9900 after US data
EUR/USD continues to trade in a relatively narrow channel below 0.9900 on Thursday. Although the ECB meeting accounts weighed on the euro, the disappointing jobless claims data from the US caused the dollar to weaken, helping the pair recover modestly.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.1300 as dollar loses strength
GBP/USD has managed to stage a modest rebound toward 1.1300 after having declined below 1.1250 earlier in the day. The US Department of Labor reported a bigger-than-expected increase in weekly jobless claims, not allowing the dollar to continue to gather strength.
Gold trades above $1,710 as US yields hold steady
Gold fluctuates above $1,710 in the second half of the day on Thursday. After the disappointing jobless claims data from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays unchanged on the day slightly above 3.7%, making it difficult for XAU/USD to find direction.
Dogecoin price and on-chain metrics forecast 35% rally for DOGE
Dogecoin price has been stuck trading between two barriers since August 28. The recent attempt to push through the upper limit indicates that DOGE buyers are ready to push it higher.
OPEC cuts, oil and USD up, equities down
OPEC did cut its oil production target by 2 million barrels per day. It was the biggest cut since 2020, it was expected, it saw a morose reaction by Joe Biden - who said it was ‘shortsighted’.