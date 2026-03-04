USD/CHF retreats as US Dollar pulls back from multi-month highs

USD/CHF trades under mild pressure on Wednesday after choppy two-way price action, as the US Dollar (USD) eases following a two-day rally while traders assess Swiss inflation data alongside intervention warnings from the Swiss National Bank (SNB).

At the time of writing, USD/CHF is trading near 0.7800, retreating slightly after hitting a daily high around 0.7835 earlier in the European session.

The Swiss Franc (CHF) struggled to gain meaningful support from the latest inflation data, as rising concerns over excessive currency strength remain in focus. A stronger Franc lowers the domestic prices of imported goods while also dampening demand for Swiss exports, both of which tend to cool inflation.

Headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.6% MoM in February, beating expectations of 0.5% and rebounding from the -0.1% decline recorded in January. On an annual basis, inflation held steady at 0.1%, above market expectations for a -0.1% reading.

The data support expectations that the SNB will keep policy accommodative, while reinforcing the view that the bar for returning to negative interest rates remains high.

SNB Vice Chairman Antoine Martin said on Wednesday, “Our willingness to intervene, our readiness to intervene is higher given the recent political events.” His remarks follow comments from the central bank earlier this week stating that it is “ready to intervene in the foreign exchange market to curb a rapid and excessive appreciation of the Swiss franc, which would jeopardize price stability in Switzerland.”

The renewed verbal intervention comes as the Swiss Franc strengthens on safe-haven demand amid the escalating US-Iran conflict. However, the US Dollar’s pullback on Wednesday limited further upside in the USD/CHF.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against a basket of six major currencies, is trading around 98.81, easing after climbing to its highest level since November 28, 2025, near 99.68.

Meanwhile, upbeat US labor data offered little support to the US Dollar. ADP Employment Change showed private payrolls increased by 63K in February, up from 11K previously and above expectations of 50K.