Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD falls to two-month low as US Dollar momentum strengthens

GBP/USD falls to two-month low as US Dollar momentum strengthens

GBP/USD tumbles during the North American session on Thursday as the US Dollar reaches a 9-week high, as depicted by the US Dollar Index (DXY), hitting 99.51 as hedge funds increase bets on USD gains towards the year-end. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.3314, down 0.67%, its lowest level since August 6. Read More... Pound Sterling falls further against US Dollar, Fed Powell’s speech in focus

The Pound Sterling (GBP) extends its losing streak for the third trading day against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday. The GBP/USD pair slides to near 1.3365 as the US Dollar Index (DXY) rebounds after a slight corrective move. Read More... GBP/USD Price Forecast: Reclaims 1.3400 amid a weaker USD; not out of the woods yet