Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD extends gains near 1.2630 on subdued US Dollar

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls maintain the pressure, aim for 1.2700 and beyond

The British Pound retains its strength against the US Dollar, with GBP/USD comfortably trading above the 1.2600 threshold after peaking on Monday at 1.2644, its highest since last August. On the one hand, the GBP benefited from hawkish comments from Bank of England (BoE) officials. On the other hand, the US Dollar stays on the back foot amid speculation the Federal Reserve (Fed) is done with rate hikes and will soon move in the opposite direction. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD extends gains near 1.2630 on subdued US Dollar

GBP/USD continues its winning streak that began on Thursday, trading higher around 1.2630 during the Asian session on Tuesday. The Pound Sterling (GBP) shows strength against the US Dollar (USD) for the fourth consecutive day, showcasing the resilience of the UK economy. This steadfast performance comes despite the tightening measures implemented by the Bank of England (BoE). Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD: Heading towards 1.2670/1.2720 – SocGen

GBP/USD captures 1.26. Economists at Société Générale analyze the pair’s technical outlook.

GBP/USD recently broke out from a base and reclaimed the 200-DMA. This has resulted in an extended bounce leading the pair towards neckline of previous Head and Shoulders. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2626
Today Daily Change -0.0004
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 1.263
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2381
Daily SMA50 1.2269
Daily SMA100 1.2496
Daily SMA200 1.2459
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2644
Previous Daily Low 1.2591
Previous Weekly High 1.2616
Previous Weekly Low 1.2446
Previous Monthly High 1.2337
Previous Monthly Low 1.2037
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2624
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2612
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2599
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2568
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2546
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2652
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2675
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2706

 

 

