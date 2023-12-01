Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD experiences a significant uptick

GBP/USD rallies above 1.2700 amid speculations of Fed’s easing cycle, soft US Dollar
GBP/USD climbed more than 90 pips late during Friday’s North American session, or 0.70%, after reaching a daily low of 1.2609. Speculations that the Federal Reserve has finished its tightening cycle sparked more than 100 basis points of cuts by the Fed next year, a headwind for the Greenback. The pair is trading at 1.2711.
The main reason behind the GBP/USD’s advance is a softer greenback. Even though the US Federal Reserve’s Chairman Jerome Powell pushed back against rate cut expectations, he wasn’t unable to move the needle and boost the US Dollar, which measured by the US Dollar Index, which measures the currency against six other peers, dropped 0.38%, at 103.12. Read more...
GBP/USD: Loss of support around 1.2600/1.2605 should see losses extend towards the mid-1.25s – Scotiabank
GBP/USD holds above 1.26. Economists at Scotiabank analyze the pair’s outlook. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2711
|Today Daily Change
|0.0087
|Today Daily Change %
|0.69
|Today daily open
|1.2624
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2457
|Daily SMA50
|1.2289
|Daily SMA100
|1.2486
|Daily SMA200
|1.2468
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2711
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2604
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2616
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2446
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2733
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2096
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2644
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.267
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2581
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2539
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2474
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2688
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2753
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2796
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces back, trades above 1.0860
EUR/USD bounced from a fresh weekly low of 1.0827, as the US Dollar lost steam following a weak ISM Manufacturing PMI report and words from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Powell reiterated its hawkish message, dismissing potential rate cuts in the near future.
GBP/USD turns north ahead of the weekly close, approaches 1.2700
GBP/USD extended its rebound from near 1.2600 and is approaching 1.2700 on the back of a weaker US Dollar. The Greenback accelerated to the downside following comments from Fed’s Powell.
Gold resumes advance and approaches record highs
Gold remains near record highs and achieved its highest monthly close ever in November. Global bond yields continue to decline as inflation further cools, supporting the upside in XAU/USD. With central banks expected to remain on hold, the focus will be US labor market data.
Solana likely to extend gains as DeFi airdrop season could boost user base
Solana ecosystem will see airdrops from projects like Jupiter, Marginfi, Drift, Zeta and Jito. Solana users are projected to increase between 30% and 80% from native token launches, according to Messari’s latest report. SOL price extends rally, yielding nearly 4% daily gains.
Tesla Stock News: Cybertruck excitement fails to sustain TSLA price as chart signals more downside
TSLA stock sinks three days in a row despite Cybertruck unveiling. Analysts conclude that Cybertruck will find it difficult to turn a profit. TSLA stock is the midst of forming a bearish Three Black Crows pattern on the daily chart.