Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD experienced losses due to US moderate economic data

Despite the latest rebound, the GBP/USD pair remains on the seller’s radar due to the quote’s multiple failures to cross a five-week-long descending resistance line and sustained trading below the 200-SMA. Adding strength to the downside bias is the looming bear cross on the MACD. Read more...

GBP/USD portrays the pre-NFP consolidation while bouncing off 50-SMA amid the early hours of Friday’s trading, following the first daily loss in four. That said, the Cable pair picks up bids to 1.2675 by the press time while bracing for the weekly gains.

The GBP/USD lost ground due to the moderate US data released on Thursday. The US Dollar Index (DXY) trades higher around 103.60 at the time of writing. As said, the US Core PCE improved to 4.2% in July as expected, from its previous 4.1%. In addition, US Jobless Claims for the week ending on August 25 showed a reading of 228K against the market consensus of 235K and the previous 232K and indicated that the labor market is still resilient. Read more...

GBP/USD struggles to recover from the previous day’s losses, hovering around 1.2680 during the Asian session on Friday. The pair is under pressure ahead of the releases of employment and manufacturing data from the United States (US).

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.