GBP/USD Price Analysis: 50-SMA defends Cable bulls below 1.2700, US NFP, BOE’s Pill eyed

- GBP/USD picks up bids to pare the first daily loss in four, bracing for the weekly gain.
- Cable bounces off 50-SMA after retreating from five-week-old resistance line.
- MACD signals, sustained trading below the key resistance line, 200-SMA keep Pound Sterling sellers hopeful.
- Multiple supports to test bears while buyers can cheer 1.2760 breakout.
GBP/USD portrays the pre-NFP consolidation while bouncing off 50-SMA amid the early hours of Friday’s trading, following the first daily loss in four. That said, the Cable pair picks up bids to 1.2675 by the press time while bracing for the weekly gains.
Despite the latest rebound, the GBP/USD pair remains on the seller’s radar due to the quote’s multiple failures to cross a five-week-long descending resistance line and sustained trading below the 200-SMA. Adding strength to the downside bias is the looming bear cross on the MACD.
With this, the Pound Sterling is likely to portray another attempt to break the 50-SMA support of 1.2660.
Following that, the GBP/USD bears may aim for a slightly descending support line stretched from early August and the previous monthly low, respectively near 1.2610 and 1.2550.
Meanwhile, a downward-sloping resistance line from July 27, near 1.2720, restricts the immediate upside of the Cable pair ahead of the 200-SMA surrounding 1.2760.
In a case where the Pound Sterling remains firmer past 1.2760, the buyers will aim for the previous monthly high of around 1.2830.
Apart from the technical details, the final readings of the UK S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, the US employment report and the ISM Manufacturing PMI for August will also be important to aptly forecast the GBP/USD moves. Also, a speech from the Bank of England (BoE) policymaker Huw Pill will offer additional directions to the pair traders.
GBP/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2674
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0047
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37%
|Today daily open
|1.2721
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2702
|Daily SMA50
|1.2781
|Daily SMA100
|1.2647
|Daily SMA200
|1.2411
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2746
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2619
|Previous Weekly High
|1.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2548
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3142
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2659
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2698
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2668
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2645
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2568
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2517
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2772
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2823
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.29
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
