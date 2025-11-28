Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Expected to rise to 1.3300

GBP/USD: Expected to rise to 1.33000 – UOB Group

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is expected to rise to 1.3300, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

24-HOUR VIEW: "On Wednesday, GBP surged to a high of 1.3245. Yesterday, we indicated that 'while the sharp advance appears excessive, there is scope for GBP to rise to 1.3270 today, potentially testing the major resistance at 1.3300'. We added that 'support levels are at 1.3215 and 1.3180'. GBP then rose to 1.3269, pulled back to a low of 1.3210 before closing largely unchanged at 1.3238 (-0.03%). GBP has likely moved into a consolidation phase, and today we expect GBP to trade in a range of 1.3220/1.3270." Read more...

