Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD eases from 21-DMA amid Omicron, Q3 GDP, Brexit eyed

A 63% jump in the total covid cases in the seven days to December 21, per Reuters, rejects the No 10’s efforts to play safe, as far as the Omicron-led activity restrictions are concerned.

GBP/USD pulls back from 21-DMA level surrounding 1.3270, down 0.05% intraday near 1.3262 during early Wednesday. The cable pair cheered the market’s optimism the previous day to snap a two-day downtrend. However, fears of Brexit and rising covid cases challenge the British government’s efforts to placate bears ahead of the UK Q3 GDP readings.

The technical analysis of the GBPUSD price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows GBPUSD,H1 has breached above the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is level. We believe the bullish movement will continue after the price breaches above the upper bound of the Donchian channel at 1.3261. A level above this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to buy. The stop loss can be placed below 1.3205. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal low indicator, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend canceling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.