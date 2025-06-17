Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD drops towards 1.3500 as US weighs joining the conflict

GBP/USD drops towards 1.3500 as US weighs joining Israel in Iran conflict
The GBP/USD tumbled below the 1.3500 figure for the first time in the week, down over 0.39%, as tensions in the Middle East remained high, with news sources revealing that the United States (US) is weighing whether to join Israel in its confrontation with Iran. At the time of writing, the pair traded at 1.3515, having previously reached daily highs of 1.3579. Read More...
Pound Sterling falls against US Dollar amid Middle East tensions
The Pound Sterling (GBP) underperforms its peers on Tuesday amid conflict between Israel and Iran. Escalating tensions in the Middle Eash have dampened the risk appetite of investors, resulting in an increase in demand for safe-haven assets. Read More...
GBP/USD holds steady above mid-1.3500s ahead of UK CPI, Fed/BoE policy meetings
The GBP/USD pair lacks any firm intraday directional bias and oscillates in a narrow trading band, above mid-1.3500s during the Asian session on Tuesday. Spot prices, however, remain close to a three-year top touched last Friday as traders opt to wait for this week's key data/central bank event risks before positioning for the next leg of a directional move. Read More...
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls to fresh weekly lows as Trump fuel fears
EUR/USD came under selling pressure and fell towards fresh lows in the 1.1470 price zone. The US Dollar gained bullish traction following US President Donald Trump's comments on the Middle East crisis, as he hinted at no more talks but rather US action against Iran.
GBP/USD plummets, nears 1.3400 as sentiment sours
GBP/USD nears the 1.3400 level ahead of Tuesday's close, its lowest in three weeks. The risk-averse market atmosphere amid Middle East tensions fueled by US President Trump's comments helps the USD stay resilient against its peers ahead of the Fed's and BoE's decisions.
Gold fluctuates below $3,400 as traders turn reluctant ahead of Fed
Gold continues to fluctuate in a relatively tight range below $3,400 in the American session. Traders remain reluctant to take large positions ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy decisions, while keeping a close eye on headlines surrounding the Iran-Israel conflict.
Bitcoin falls slightly as Trump calls security advisors to deal with Iran-Israel war
Bitcoin price declines slightly to around $106,000 on Tuesday following a mild recovery the previous day. Donald Trump leaves the G7 summit early to return to Washington and meet with his national security team.
Chinese data suggests economy on track to hit 2025 growth target
China's May data was mixed with strong retail sales, but soft readings on fixed-asset investment and property price. Overall, though, data suggests that China remains on track to achieve its growth target in the first half of 2025.