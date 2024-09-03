Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD drops below 1.3100 on mixed US ISM data

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Drops below 1.3100 on mixed US ISM data

The GBP/USD makes a U-turn, dives in early trading on Tuesday during the North American session, losing around 0.20%, and trades at 1.3099, below the 1.3100 figure. Read More...

Pound Sterling sees downside below 1.3100 with US NFP under spotlight

The Pound Sterling (GBP) exhibits a subdued performance slightly above the crucial support of 1.3100 against the US Dollar (USD) in Tuesday’s American session. The GBP/USD pair edges lower as the US Dollar grips gains near an almost two-week high, with investors’ attention turning to the United States (US) Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for August, releasing this Friday. Read More...

GBP/USD softens below 1.3150, US PMI data looms

The GBP/USD pair trades on a weaker note near 1.3125 during the early European session on Tuesday. The sell-off of the major pair is dragged lower by the firmer US Dollar (USD) ahead of the key US economic data. The Bank of England (BoE) Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden is set to speak later on Tuesday, followed by the release of the US ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI). Read More...
 
 
 
