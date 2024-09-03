- GBP/USD slips below 1.3100 despite RSI giving mixed signals.
- RSI trends bullish but momentum shifts to sellers, descending towards neutral.
- A drop below 1.3100, GBP/USD could test July 17 high at 1.3043; further drops may reach psychological 1.3000, then 50-DMA at 1.2894.
- Bullish trend resumes if GBP/USD sustains above 1.3100, surpassing September 2 peak at 1.3155, aiming for channel top at 1.3200.
The GBP/USD makes a U-turn, dives in early trading on Tuesday during the North American session, losing around 0.20%, and trades at 1.3099, below the 1.3100 figure.
The US ISM Manufacturing PMI for August missed estimates, suggesting the economy is cooling due to the Fed's restrictive policy. However, an employment sub-component inside the report showed a slight improvement, which could be a prelude to Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls report.
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The GBP/USD slid sharply on the data release, about to crack the 1.3100 figure. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains bullish, but momentum has swung in the sellers' favor as the RSI aims lower, approaching its neutral level.
If GBP/USD tumbles below 1.3100, this could clear the path to test the 1.3043, July 17 high turned support. A drop below could cause the pair to test 1.3000, and if surpassed, the 50-day moving average (DMA) would be up next at 1.2894.
If bulls want to remain in charge, they must hold GBP/USD above 1.3100. For an uptrend resumption, clear the September 2 peak at 1.3155 before challenging the ascending channel top-trendline at 1.3200.
GBP/USD Price Action – Daily Chart
British Pound PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.28%
|0.40%
|-1.03%
|0.41%
|1.07%
|0.88%
|-0.25%
|EUR
|-0.28%
|0.11%
|-1.30%
|0.13%
|0.78%
|0.50%
|-0.57%
|GBP
|-0.40%
|-0.11%
|-1.43%
|0.02%
|0.67%
|0.39%
|-0.67%
|JPY
|1.03%
|1.30%
|1.43%
|1.45%
|2.12%
|1.74%
|0.75%
|CAD
|-0.41%
|-0.13%
|-0.02%
|-1.45%
|0.63%
|0.28%
|-0.69%
|AUD
|-1.07%
|-0.78%
|-0.67%
|-2.12%
|-0.63%
|-0.39%
|-1.33%
|NZD
|-0.88%
|-0.50%
|-0.39%
|-1.74%
|-0.28%
|0.39%
|-0.95%
|CHF
|0.25%
|0.57%
|0.67%
|-0.75%
|0.69%
|1.33%
|0.95%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
