Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD drifts lower to around 1.3440 on Friday

GBP/USD softens to below 1.3450 on renewed US Dollar demand
The GBP/USD pair posts modest losses near 1.3440 during the Asian trading hours on Friday. The US Dollar (USD) strengthens against the Pound Sterling (GBP) after Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Christopher Waller has reportedly emerged as the top contender to succeed embattled Fed Chair Jerome Powell. The Fed’s Alberto Musalem is scheduled to speak later on Friday.
Bloomberg reported on Thursday that Fed Governor Christopher Waller is emerging as a top candidate to be the next Fed Chair. Waller favored a 25 basis point (bps) rate cut last week, while his colleagues voted to hold rates steady. Traders are now pricing in nearly a 93% odds of a rate reduction in September, with at least two rate cuts priced in by the end of the year. Read more...
GBP/USD: Greenback weakens and BoE rate cut bets decline
GBP/USD extended recent bullish momentum on Thursday, gaining over two-thirds of one percent on the day and climbing above key technical indicators as market rebalance both a weaker US Dollar (USD) and a stronger Pound Sterling (GBP). A new Federal Reserve (Fed) Board of Governors member selected by Donald Trump is bringing protectionist policy home to the Fed, and a rate cut barely squeezed through the Bank of England’s (BoE) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), trimming expectations of follow-up rate cuts.
United States (US) President Donald Trump has selected Stephen Miran, the current Chair of the US Council of Economic Advisors, to replace recently resigned Federal Reserve (Fed) Board of Governors (BoG) member Adriana Kugler. Miran is a pro-protectionist who championed including trade deficits in tariff calculations and will likely be friendly to President Trump’s rate cut expectations. Adding on that Trump is expected to favor Fed Board member Christopher Waller for the Fed Chair position when Jerome Powell’s term ends in 2026, and the pool of Fed voters who will support arbitrarily dropping interest rates regardless of the state of the US economy will grow substantially. Read more...
GBP/USD jumps as BoE delivers hawkish cut, US jobless claims climb
The GBP/USD surges during the North American session, though trading below an eight-day high reached at 1.3436 after the Bank of England (BoE) decided to cut interest rates on a close vote split, signaling that policymakers remained worried about inflation. Also, a jump in unemployment claims in the United States (US) keeps the Dollar pressured. The pair trades at 1.3410, up 0.48%.
Earlier, the BoE cut rates on a 5-4 vote split to 4%, as four members of the BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted to hold rates unchanged, while Taylor wanted a 50-bps rate cut. In its monetary policy statement, the BoE revealed that “a gradual and careful approach” to further cuts on the Bank Rate, but added that “The restrictiveness of monetary policy had fallen as Bank Rate had been reduced.” Read more...
AUD/USD remains on track to register weekly gains amid a bearish USD
AUD/USD holds steady above the 0.6500 psychological mark on Friday and remains close to a nearly two-week top touched the previous day. Rising Fed rate bets, along with a positive risk tone, undermine the safe-haven US Dollar and support the risk-sensitive Aussie.
USD/JPY climbs back above 147.00 amid BoJ uncertainty
USD/JPY rebounds a few pips from the vicinity of the weekly low after the BoJ Summary of Opinions acknowledged heightened uncertainty over the economic impact of higher US tariffs. This further tempers bets for an immediate BoJ rate hike, which, along with the risk-on mood, acts as a headwind for the safe-haven Japanese Yen.
Gold appears ‘buy-the-dips’ trade, seeks acceptance above $3,400
Gold price hit two-week highs near $3,410 on US tariffs on one-kilo Gold bars, then retreats so far this Friday. The US Dollar eyes a weekly loss amid Fed, economic and trade concerns, focus shifts to US CPI data. Gold price could retest $3,350 confluence support if profit-taking intensifies heading into the weekend.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple rally as Trump moves to allow crypto in 401(k) plans
Bitcoin price closes above the $116,000 resistance, with bulls eyeing the $120,000 mark. Ethereum nears the critical $4,000 resistance, where a breakout could trigger further gains. Ripple’s XRP approaches daily resistance at $3.40, with a close above potentially fueling a rally toward record highs.
Bank of England cuts rates in dramatic meeting
The Bank of England has cut rates by a further 25 basis points to 4% but the statement hints that officials think the easing cycle is nearing its end. Policymakers are visibly worried about a more persistent bout of inflation as the headline number is way higher than target.
