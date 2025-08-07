- Bank of England cuts rates to 4% in 5–4 vote, signaling careful easing pace.
- Hawkish tone in BoE statement pushes GBP/USD above 1.3400 for first time in a week.
- US jobless claims rise to highest level since 2021, fueling Dollar weakness.
The GBP/USD surges during the North American session, though trading below an eight-day high reached at 1.3436 after the Bank of England (BoE) decided to cut interest rates on a close vote split, signaling that policymakers remained worried about inflation. Also, a jump in unemployment claims in the United States (US) keeps the Dollar pressured. The pair trades at 1.3410, up 0.48%.
Sterling rallies near 1.3436 as BoE split hints caution on inflation; weak US data dents Dollar momentum
Earlier, the BoE cut rates on a 5-4 vote split to 4%, as four members of the BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted to hold rates unchanged, while Taylor wanted a 50-bps rate cut. In its monetary policy statement, the BoE revealed that “a gradual and careful approach” to further cuts on the Bank Rate, but added that “The restrictiveness of monetary policy had fallen as Bank Rate had been reduced.”
BoE’s decision exerts pressure on Chancellor Rachel Reeves, who is expected to hike taxes in a budget statement toward the end of 2025, to meet her targets for fixing public finances.
In what was perceived as a “hawkish cut,” the GBP/USD surged past the 1.3400 figure and hit a weekly peak of 1.3436, before retreating somewhat to the 1.34 figure.
Across the pond, Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending August 2, rose by 228K above estimates of 221K and the prior print of 218K. However, what grabbed economists' attention was that Continuing Claims rose to 1.97 million in the week ended July 26, hitting its highest level since November 2021.
Although the data was negative, money market futures data show that traders are expecting at least 58 basis points (bps) of easing by the Federal Reserve by year-end.
The data initially weighed on the Dollar, which so far has recovered some ground, on breaking news that the Trump administration is considering current Fed Governor Christopher Waller to become the next Fed Chair.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the buck’s value against a basket of its peers, is up 0.15% at 98.34. The news drove the GBP/USD from around 1.3430 to 1.3410.
In the meantime, Atlanta’s Fed President Raphael Bostic reiterated his view that one cut is appropriate for this year but added that there is a lot of data before the next meeting.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
After conquering 1.3400, the GBP/USD is neutral but skewed to the upside, but key resistance emerges at the 50-day SMA, standing at the 1.3500 figure. If surpassed, buyers' next target would be 1.3600.
Conversely, a daily close below 1.3400 could cap the GBP/USD advance, keeping the pair range-bound within the 100-day SMA at 1.3351 and the 1.3400 mark. If sellers break the bottom of the range, expect a drop to 1.33 and below.
British Pound PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the Euro.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.22%
|-0.45%
|0.04%
|0.11%
|0.05%
|-0.12%
|0.17%
|EUR
|-0.22%
|-0.67%
|-0.17%
|-0.12%
|-0.18%
|-0.39%
|-0.06%
|GBP
|0.45%
|0.67%
|0.51%
|0.58%
|0.52%
|0.29%
|0.64%
|JPY
|-0.04%
|0.17%
|-0.51%
|0.06%
|0.04%
|-0.21%
|0.18%
|CAD
|-0.11%
|0.12%
|-0.58%
|-0.06%
|-0.05%
|-0.29%
|0.08%
|AUD
|-0.05%
|0.18%
|-0.52%
|-0.04%
|0.05%
|-0.21%
|0.15%
|NZD
|0.12%
|0.39%
|-0.29%
|0.21%
|0.29%
|0.21%
|0.37%
|CHF
|-0.17%
|0.06%
|-0.64%
|-0.18%
|-0.08%
|-0.15%
|-0.37%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD climbs above 1.3400 as BoE cuts by slim majority
GBP/USD keeps its march north unabated on Thursday, this time trespassing the 1.3400 yardstick as investors continue to assess the BoE event. The central bank lowered the policy rate by 25 basis points, but the vote split revealed that four officials advocated keeping rates constant, supporting the Sterling.
EUR/USD remains offered near 1.1650
EUR/USD trades on the back foot on Thursday, losing some momentum soon after hitting tops near the 1.1700. The pair’s daily decline comes on the back of humble gains in the US Dollar, while the intense demand for the British pound in the wake of the BoE meeting keeps the single currency under pressure via the pronounced drop in EUR/GBP.
Gold remains bid and flirts with $3,400
Gold resumes its uptrend on Thursday coming at shouting distance from the key $3,400 mark per troy ounce. While markets remain cautious after US President Trump's tariff threats, rising expectations for a Russia-Ukraine peace treaty appear to be capping the metal’s upside potential.
BTC consolidates as Trump tariffs go into effect
Bitcoin price has been consolidating below the $116,000 resistance level so far this week, indicating indecisiveness among traders. Trump’s sweeping tariffs take effect, while new trade-related announcements could potentially inject fresh volatility.
Bank of England cuts rates in dramatic meeting
The Bank of England has cut rates by a further 25 basis points to 4% but the statement hints that officials think the easing cycle is nearing its end. Policymakers are visibly worried about a more persistent bout of inflation as the headline number is way higher than target.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.