Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD drifts lower to 1.2682 ahead of UK GDP

The UK Office for National Statistics will publish the monthly Retail Sales report during the early European session, along with the final Q3 GDP print. Meanwhile, the US economic docket features the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index , which should influence the Federal Reserve's (Fed) future policy decisions. This, in turn, will drive the US Dollar (USD) demand and provide some meaningful impetus to the GBP/USD pair. Read more...

The GBP/USD pair struggles to build on the previous day's solid bounce of around 85 pips from the 1.2610 region, or a one-week low and oscillates in a range during the Asian session on Friday. Spot prices remain below the 1.2700 mark as traders now look to the important macro releases from the UK and the US before positioning for a firm intraday direction.

Technically, GBP/USD maintains a positive outlook as the pair holds above the 100-hour Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) on the four-hour chart . Furthermore, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands in bullish territory above 50, indicating the further upside looks favorable. Read more...

The GBP/USD pair struggles to gain ground during the early European session on Friday. The major pair remains capped below the 1.2700 psychological mark ahead of the top-tier economic data from both the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (US). At press time, GBP/USD is trading at 1.2682, down 0.04% on the day.

