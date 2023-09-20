Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD dives after Fed's hawkish pause

GBP/USD dives after Fed's hawkish pause

Following the Federal Reserve (Fed) decision, the GBP/USD fell to a low of around 1.2330 and then recovered to 1.2365. The USD measured by the DXY index recovered back above 105.00, while the US Treasury yields are reversing their course, clearing daily declines with the 2,5 and 10-year rates standing at 5.14% (high since 2006), 4.54% (high since 2007) and 4.35% respectively.  Read More...

BoE Preview: Forecasts from 10 major banks, the final hike?

The Bank of England (BoE) will announce its Interest Rate Decision on Thursday, September 21 at 11:00 GMT and as we get closer to the release time, here are the expectations forecast by the economists and researchers of 10 major banks. Read More...
 

Pound Sterling climbs above 1.24 as hawkish BoE bets hit by soft inflation report

The Pound Sterling (GBP) discovers buying interest but the broader bias remains weak as the UK’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for August turned out soft while investors projected a persistent one due to a recovery in energy prices. The GBP/USD pair remains under pressure as core inflation decelerated significantly, portraying a slowdown in demand for non-durable goods. UK’s Producer Price Index (PPI) for core output contracted in August, which indicates that producers lost confidence in the demand outlook as high inflation bit households’ real income. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.234
Today Daily Change -0.0052
Today Daily Change % -0.42
Today daily open 1.2392
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2542
Daily SMA50 1.2713
Daily SMA100 1.2652
Daily SMA200 1.2434
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2425
Previous Daily Low 1.237
Previous Weekly High 1.2548
Previous Weekly Low 1.2379
Previous Monthly High 1.2841
Previous Monthly Low 1.2548
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2404
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2391
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2366
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2341
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2312
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2421
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2451
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2476

 

 

 
Share: Feed news

