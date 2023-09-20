- Pound Sterling faces a sell-off as inflation remains soft while investors anticipated sticky prices.
- The UK’s poor demand outlook dampens wage growth.
- Ample volatility should remain in the Pound Sterling as the BoE will announce its monetary policy on Thursday.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) attracted significant offers after the UK’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for August turned out soft while investors projected a persistent one due to a recovery in energy prices. The GBP/USD pair weakened as core inflation decelerated significantly, portraying a slowdown in demand for non-durable goods. UK’s Producer Price Index (PPI) for core output contracted in August, which indicates that producers lost confidence in the demand outlook as high inflation bit households’ real income.
Ample volatility would remain in the Pound Sterling as the inflation data will be followed by the interest rate decision from the Bank of England (BoE). After a soft inflation report, BoE policymakers might announce the interest rate peak sooner but should remain on course to hike interest rates for the 15th straight time on Thursday. An interest rate hike by 25 basis points (bps) will push rates to 5.50%, which will equalize policy divergence with the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Daily Digest Market Movers: Pound Sterling awaits BoE policy
- Pound Sterling dropped vertically, printing a fresh three-month low at 1.2330 on the soft inflation report for August.
- The UK’s monthly headline inflation expanded at a slower pace of 0.3%, while investors anticipated it accelerating at a pace of 0.7%. In July, the economic data contracted by 0.4%.
- The annual headline CPI softened to 6.7% vs. July’s reading of 6.8%. Investors forecasted the economic data to accelerate to 7.1%.
- UK headline inflation decelerated in July despite higher energy prices. The annual core CPI that excludes volatile food and oil prices softened significantly to 6.2% against the estimates of 6.8% and the 6.9% figure recorded in July.
- The PPI for core output contracted by 0.1% in August on a monthly basis, indicating firms reduced prices at factory gates amid a deteriorating demand environment.
- The UK’s soft inflation report is expected to allow Bank of England policymakers to announce an interest rate peak sooner, but one more interest rate increase in September, with the meeting scheduled for Thursday, cannot be ruled out.
- This would be the 15th straight interest rate hike by the BoE in which the central bank is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.50%.
- In spite of a softer-than-anticipated inflation report, inflation in the UK economy is highest in comparison with other G7 economies.
- OECD projected on Tuesday that Britain remains on course to have the highest inflation of leading rich economies in 2023 but sees softening to 2.9% in 2024.
- BoE Deputy Governor Sam Woods warned on Tuesday that higher interest rates have brought an uptick in impairments within the banking sector. The situation is not alarming, and authorities are monitoring it to avoid any calamity.
- Meanwhile, the consequences of higher interest rates start hitting wage growth. XpertHR reported that wage growth fell to a median 5% in the three months to the end of August from a 5.4% rise in the quarter ending in July.
- Sheila Attwood, XpertHR's senior content manager, said, “For the remainder of the year, we can expect settlements and increases in pay to slowly begin to fall."
- The US Dollar turns sideways after a V-shape recovery above the crucial resistance of 105.00 as investors remain cautious about the Fed’s monetary policy, which will be announced in the late New York session.
- The Fed is expected to keep interest rates unchanged at 5.25% to 5.50% as inflation has been softening consistently while labor growth remains steady.
- Investors will focus on the interest rate guidance for the remaining year as strong discussions about one more interest rate hike this year could elevate the risks of an economic slowdown.
- The recent rise in energy prices has exerted pressure on inflation, which could force Fed policymakers to maintain the spotlight on one more interest rate increase.
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling recovers from three-month low near 1.2350
The Pound Sterling refreshes its three-month low after the UK inflation report for August turned out softer. The Cable is on a bearish trajectory, trading below the 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). The asset is expected to discover interim support near the May 25 low of around 1.2300. Momentum oscillators indicate that the bearish impulse has strengthened further.
Pound Sterling FAQs
What is the Pound Sterling?
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data.
Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, aka ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
How do the decisions of the Bank of England impact on the Pound Sterling?
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates.
When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
How does economic data influence the value of the Pound?
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP.
A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
How does the Trade Balance impact the Pound?
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period.
If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
