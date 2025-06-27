Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD dips from 1.3770 high as US PCE, sentiment data lift Dollar

The GBP/USD pair holds positive ground near 1.3735 during the Asian trading hours on Friday. The prospect of Trump announcing the next Fed Chair weighs on the US Dollar (USD) against the Pound Sterling (GBP). The US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) - Price Index data for May will be in the spotlight later on Friday. Read More...

The Pound Sterling (GBP) holds onto gains near a fresh three-year high around 1.3770 against the US Dollar (USD) during European trading hours on Friday. The GBP/USD pair clings to gains as the US Dollar struggles to gain ground due to a sharp deterioration in its safe-haven demand, following tensions between United States (US) President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell over the monetary policy status. Read More...

The GBP/USD retreats by over 0.10% after hitting a near four-year high of 1.3770 on Thursday, dipping to 1.3700 as the US Dollar recovers some ground following the release of the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index for May. This, along with an improvement in Consumer sentiment among US households, provides a lifeline to the buck. Read More...

