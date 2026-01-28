Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD could rebound toward the highest since September 2021

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Trades below 1.3800 after pulling back from four-year highs

GBP/USD depreciates after four days of gains, trading around 1.3800 during the Asian hours on Friday. The technical analysis of the daily chart suggests a potential bearish reversal amid a narrowing range, suggesting buyers are losing strength within the rising wedge pattern.

The GBP/USD pair holds above the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the 50-day EMA, reinforcing a bullish bias. The short-term average rises and widens its gap over the medium-term slope, pointing to firm trend strength. Dips could remain contained while price respects the rising short-term average, with the broader trend supported by the medium-term EMA.

GBP/USD soars amid Greenback collapse, breaches four-year highs

GBP/USD is well on its way to a second straight week of strong gains as the US Dollar (USD) gives up the ghost on the back of ongoing trade war rhetoric undercutting the Greenback’s strength. The Pound Sterling is on pace to close in the green for a third straight month against the US Dollar, as the pace of Cable gains continues to pick up the pace and hit multi-year highs.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) is set to announce its first rate decision of the year on Wednesday, with no change expected. Investor focus will be on forward guidance, particularly signals around the timing of potential rate cuts. Futures markets currently price in two quarter-point cuts by the end of 2026.

GBP/USD hits four-year high as tariff escalation crushes US Dollar

The Pound Sterling (GBP) soars during Tuesday’s North American session as the US Dollar (USD) continues to weaken due to trade tariff escalation ahead of the first Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy meeting of 2026. At the time of writing, GBP/USD trades at 1.3776, up 0.76%, after hitting a four-year high of 1.3791.

Sentiment remains upbeat, making the US Dollar less appealing as the 'Sell America' trade reignites once again. US President Donald Trump announced threatened to increase tariffs to South Korea from 15% to 25% due to South Korea's taking longer than expected to approve the trade deal.