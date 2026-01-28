GBP/USD Price Forecast: Trades below 1.3800 after pulling back from four-year highs

GBP/USD depreciates after four days of gains, trading around 1.3800 during the Asian hours on Friday. The technical analysis of the daily chart suggests a potential bearish reversal amid a narrowing range, suggesting buyers are losing strength within the rising wedge pattern.

The GBP/USD pair holds above the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the 50-day EMA, reinforcing a bullish bias. The short-term average rises and widens its gap over the medium-term slope, pointing to firm trend strength. Dips could remain contained while price respects the rising short-term average, with the broader trend supported by the medium-term EMA.

The momentum indicator 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 73.95 (overbought), which warns of stretched conditions that could slow upside. RSI has eased from 78.53 yet remains elevated, keeping momentum positive albeit vulnerable to consolidation.

Immediate resistance aligns at 1.3869, the highest since September 2021, followed by the upper boundary of the rising wedge around 1.3900. A sustained break could open a fresh leg higher toward 1.4248, the highest since April 2018.

Support is seen at the nine-day EMA of 1.3626, followed by the lower rising wedge boundary around 1.3570. A break below the wedge would cause the emergence of a bearish bias and expose the 50-day EMA support at 1.3445.

GBP/USD: Daily Chart

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)