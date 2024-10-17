Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD consolidates Wednesday’s softer UK CPI-inspired fall

UK CPI inflation number widely missed median market forecasts as inflation drops faster and further than investors initially anticipated in September. Headline CPI inflation for the year ended in September eased to 1.7% from 2.2%, with markets expecting a print of 1.9%. Core CPI inflation remains stubbornly higher than headline inflation measures, but still eased faster than expected, dipping to 3.2% YoY from the previous 3.6% and wringing extra out of the forecast 3.4%. Read more...

Tension snapped in GBP/UISD chart action on Wednesday, with Cable losing the tug of war and backsliding out of recent congestion. Cable tumbled two-thirds of one percent and slipped below the 1.3000 handle during the midweek market session. GBP markets withered after UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation figures missed the mark, sending the Pound Sterling to a fresh eight-week low.

Data published on Wednesday showed that the annual UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) decelerated from 2.2% in August to 1.7% last month, marking the lowest reading since April 2021. The data lifted bets for an interest rate cut by the Bank of England (BoE) in November, which continues to undermine the British Pound (GBP). Apart from this, the recent US Dollar (USD) rally, to the highest level since early August, validates the near-term negative outlook for the GBP/USD pair. Read more...

The GBP/USD pair remains below the 1.3000 psychological mark during the Asian session on Thursday and is currently placed near its lowest level since August 20 touched the previous day. Meanwhile, the fundamental backdrop seems tilted firmly in favor of bearish traders and suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the downside.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.