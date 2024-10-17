Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD consolidates Wednesday’s softer UK CPI-inspired fall

GBP/USD seems vulnerable below 1.3000, its lowest level since August 20
The GBP/USD pair remains below the 1.3000 psychological mark during the Asian session on Thursday and is currently placed near its lowest level since August 20 touched the previous day. Meanwhile, the fundamental backdrop seems tilted firmly in favor of bearish traders and suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the downside.
Data published on Wednesday showed that the annual UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) decelerated from 2.2% in August to 1.7% last month, marking the lowest reading since April 2021. The data lifted bets for an interest rate cut by the Bank of England (BoE) in November, which continues to undermine the British Pound (GBP). Apart from this, the recent US Dollar (USD) rally, to the highest level since early August, validates the near-term negative outlook for the GBP/USD pair. Read more...
GBP/USD cracks through 1.30 as bears regain control
Tension snapped in GBP/UISD chart action on Wednesday, with Cable losing the tug of war and backsliding out of recent congestion. Cable tumbled two-thirds of one percent and slipped below the 1.3000 handle during the midweek market session. GBP markets withered after UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation figures missed the mark, sending the Pound Sterling to a fresh eight-week low.
UK CPI inflation number widely missed median market forecasts as inflation drops faster and further than investors initially anticipated in September. Headline CPI inflation for the year ended in September eased to 1.7% from 2.2%, with markets expecting a print of 1.9%. Core CPI inflation remains stubbornly higher than headline inflation measures, but still eased faster than expected, dipping to 3.2% YoY from the previous 3.6% and wringing extra out of the forecast 3.4%. Read more...
