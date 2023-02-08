Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD climbs to fresh weekly top

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling to face strong resistance at 1.2140
GBP/USD has gathered recovery momentum and advanced toward 1.2100 after having dropped below 1.2000 for the first time in a month on Tuesday. Market participants will keep a close eye on risk perception and Fedspeak in the absence of high-impact macroeconomic data releases.
The broad-based US Dollar strength caused GBP/USD to extend its slide during the first half of the day on Tuesday. Minneapolis Federal Reserve (Fed) President Neel Kashkari told CNBC that his terminal rate projection was still 5.4% following the upbeat January jobs report and didn't allow GBP/USD to gain traction. Read more...
GBP/USD climbs to fresh weekly top, around 1.2100 mark amid notable USD supply
The GBP/USD pair builds on the overnight bounce from the vicinity of the 200-day SMA support and gains some follow-through traction for the second straight day on Wednesday. Spot prices climb to a fresh weekly high during the early part of the European session, with bulls now looking to extend the momentum further beyond the 1.2100 round-figure mark.
The US Dollar comes under some renewed selling pressure amid a modest downtick in the US Treasury bond yields and turns out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair. Fed Chair Jerome Powell failed to offer fresh hawkish signals on Tuesday and reiterated that the process of disinflation was underway. This, in turn, raises hopes that interest rates may not rise much further, which, in turn, exerts some downward pressure on the US bond yields and undermines the Greenback. Read more...
GBP/USD: Gains to pick up through low-1.21s – Scotiabank
GBP/USD stages bull reversal. Gains through the low/mid-1.21 area should see Cable pick up a little more momentum, economists at Scotiabank report.
“Cable formed bullish key reversal session yesterday (new low, higher close and higher high relative to Monday), strongly signaling a reversal in the pound’s recent slide.”
“Intraday gains are struggling a little around the 1.21 point but modest dips are likely to be taken advantage of by buyers.”
“Gains through the low/mid-1.21 area should see the GBP pick up a little more momentum in the next few days.” Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2082
|Today Daily Change
|0.0042
|Today Daily Change %
|0.35
|Today daily open
|1.204
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2275
|Daily SMA50
|1.2193
|Daily SMA100
|1.1816
|Daily SMA200
|1.1951
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2096
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1961
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2418
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.205
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2448
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1841
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2044
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2013
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1969
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1898
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1834
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2103
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2167
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2238
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains near 1.0750
EUR/USD has staged a rebound toward 1.0750 on Wednesday after having declined below 1.0700 late Tuesday but struggled to gather further momentum. In the absence of high-impact data releases, investors will pay close attention to comments from Fed officials.
GBP/USD struggles to reclaim 1.2100
GBP/USD gained traction and climbed to the 1.2100 area on Wednesday. Nevertheless, the cautious market mood, as reflected by the falling US stock index futures, doesn't allow the pair to build on earlier recovery gains as investors await Fedspeak.
Gold holds in positive territory near $1,880 as US yields retreat
Gold price trades in positive territory slightly above $1,880 heading into the American session on Tuesday. Following a three-day rally, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on Wednesday, helping XAU/USD edge higher.
Bitcoin price set to tank 10% as BTC traders fail to get Fed's memo
Bitcoin (BTC) price action was able to eke out over 2% gains on the back of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Tuesday evening. In a bizarre twist, markets only focused on one sentence from Powell, which was that 2023 would be a disinflationary year.
More Fed speakers on the wires
Three voting FOMC members are scheduled to speak today starting with John Williams at 15:15 CET at a Wall Street Journal event, followed by Kashkari and Waller in the evening.