Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls to face an uphill battle, with geopolitics in play

GBP/USD has managed to edge higher early Friday after having closed the previous three days in the positive territory. The technical outlook suggests that the pair is close to turning technically overbought and investors might want to book their profits ahead of the weekend amid the ongoing geopolitical uncertainty. Read more...

The GBP/USD pair struggled to capitalize on a modest intraday uptick back closer to the monthly high and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, just above the 1.3600 mark . Hopes for a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis underpinned the US dollar's safe-haven status. Apart from this, rising bets for additional rate hikes by the Bank of England acted as a tailwind for the British pound and provided a modest lift to the GBP/USD pair. That said, the lack of progress in talks to resolve the problems with the Northern Ireland protocol of the Brexit agreement held back bulls from placing aggressive bets. Read more...

GBP/USD is heading into a fresh week on the front foot, having booked three straight weekly gains . The high-beta British pound remained resilient to the Russia-Ukraine crisis that dominated all through the week, as hotter UK inflation ramped up aggressive rate hike expectations from the Bank of England (BOE). Cable traders look forward to the Preliminary Business PMIs from both sides of the Atlantic, BOE’s Monetary Policy Report (MPR) and the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge for fresh trading directives. Read more...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.