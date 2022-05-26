Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls stay the course as US dollar remains pressured

GBP/USD bulls stay the course as US dollar remains pressured
At 1.2580, GBP/USD is flat in midday trade on Wall Street. The pair has moved within a range of between 1.2551 and 1.2620 so far. Sterling, among the rest of the G7 block, has benefitted from a softer US dollar in the closing stages of the month. Comments from FOMC officials this week have turned slightly dovish and the focus turned to other central banks, such as the European central bank, the Reserve bank of New Zealand and meetings on the horizon, such as the Bank of England in June. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2655
|Today Daily Change
|0.0059
|Today Daily Change %
|0.47
|Today daily open
|1.2596
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2433
|Daily SMA50
|1.2787
|Daily SMA100
|1.3118
|Daily SMA200
|1.3338
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2621
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2552
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2525
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2217
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3167
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2411
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2595
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2578
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2558
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2521
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2489
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2627
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2659
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2696
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound closes in on key resistance above 1.2600
GBP/USD has gathered bullish momentum on Thursday and climbed above 1.2600. The pair was last seen testing the key resistance level located near 1.2620 and a four-hour close above that level could be taken as a bullish sign. The selling pressure surrounding the greenback is helping GBP/USD push higher. The US Dollar Index stays in negative territory below 102.00 in the European trading hours as US Treasury bond yields extend the weekly slide toward 2.7%. Read more...
Technical view: BTC/USD emphasising weakness and EUR/USD eyeing higher levels
GBP/USD: Long term, this market has been entrenched within a strong primary downtrend since early 2021, emphasising weekly resistance at $1.2719 and daily Quasimodo support-turned resistance at $1.2762 as a possible ceiling should price test the base. Interestingly, the daily timeframe’s relative strength index (RSI) is poised to overthrow the 50.00 centreline: positive momentum. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rises towards 0.7150 on Aussie Retail Sales, risk-on mood
AUD/USD is advancing above 0.7100 after the Australian April Retail Sales data matched expectations with 0.9%. The pair capitalizes on the ongoing US dollar downward correction amid risk-on trading on global markets. US PCE inflation awaited.
EUR/USD recaptures 1.0750 as USD wilts ahead of US PCE Inflation
EUR/USD remains strongly bid near weekly highs above 1.0750 amid notable US dollar supply and risk-on flows. Shrinking Fed vs. ECB divergence appears the key catalyst to recall bulls, US PCE inflation eyed.
Gold bulls pile in as the US dollar melts
The gold price pared some early losses overnight as investors continued to move out of the US dollar making it cheaper to buy the safe-haven precious metal. XAU/USD is a touch higher in Asis, as it moves in for a fresh high on the day.
Why you should capitalize on this 60% upswing in Solana price
Solana price shows an interesting divergence on the high time frame chart that could kick-start a much needed swing rally. Therefore, investors need to pay close attention to SOL, which could allow patient buyers to capitalize on this opportunity.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!