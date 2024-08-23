Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls push towards the 1.3144 resistance

The US Dollar (USD) benefited from the negative shift seen in risk mood on Thursday and the USD Index snapped a four-day losing streak. Pound Sterling, however, held its ground, supported by the upbeat UK PMI data, which showed that the business activity in the private sector continued to expand at a strong pace in August. Read more...

GBP/USD closed the day flat despite the renewed US Dollar (USD) strength on Thursday and continued to stretch higher early Friday. As investors gear up for Federal Reserve's Chairman Jerome Powell's keynote speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium, the pair trades at its highest level in over a year above 1.3130.

24-HOUR VIEW: “GBP surged two days ago. Yesterday, we indicated that ‘while GBP could continue to rise, it might not be able to break clearly above last year’s high of 1.3144.’ GBP subsequently rose to 1.3130, pulling back to close largely unchanged at 1.3093 (+0.02%). The pullback in overbought conditions indicates that GBP is likely to trade in a range today, probably between 1.3065 and 1.3125.” Read more...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.