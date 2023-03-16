Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls pipe up to test H4 resistance

GBP/USD bulls pipe up to test H4 resistance after ECB presser

GBP/USD is taking on hourly resistance in the aftermath of the European Central Bank interest rate decision and press conference. The ECB went ahead with a half-point rate hike on Thursday. Prior to the decision, market participants wondered if the Governing Council might balk. Nevertheless, the Euro sank and the US Dollar stabilized which is a weight for GBP. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading 0.28% higher on the day and has traveled between a low of 1.2026 and 1.2112 so far. Read More...

GBP/USD reclaims 1.2100 amid modest USD weakness, upside potential seems limited

The GBP/USD pair attracts fresh buyers near the 1.2040-1.2035 region on Thursday and recovers further from the weekly low, around the 1.2000 psychological mark touched the previous day. Spot prices climb beyond the 1.2100 mark, or a fresh daily top during the early part of the European session and, for now, seems to have snapped a two-day losing streak. Read More...
 

GBP/USD sticks to the consolidative range near term – UOB

Further range bound trade is still expected in GBP/USD, likely within 1.1950 and 1.2190, suggest Markets Strategist at UOB Group Quek Ser Leang and Senior FX Strategist Peter Chia. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2116
Today Daily Change 0.0059
Today Daily Change % 0.49
Today daily open 1.2057
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2016
Daily SMA50 1.2135
Daily SMA100 1.2038
Daily SMA200 1.1894
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2182
Previous Daily Low 1.201
Previous Weekly High 1.2114
Previous Weekly Low 1.1803
Previous Monthly High 1.2402
Previous Monthly Low 1.1915
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2076
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2116
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1985
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1912
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1813
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2156
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2255
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2327

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

