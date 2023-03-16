GBP/USD bulls pipe up to test H4 resistance after ECB presser

- GBP/USD holds firm in a correction following ECB.
- Bears are lurking near a 61.8% Fibo on the 4-hour chart.
GBP/USD is taking on hourly resistance in the aftermath of the European Central Bank interest rate decision and press conference. The ECB went ahead with a half-point rate hike on Thursday. Prior to the decision, market participants wondered if the Governing Council might balk. Nevertheless, the Euro sank and the US Dollar stabilized which is a weight for GBP. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading 0.28% higher on the day and has traveled between a low of 1.2026 and 1.2112 so far.
In the face of recent banking sector turmoil, including and especially Credit Suisse's worst day yesterday after its shares on Wednesday plunged as much as 30%, the ECB went ahead and raised interest rates as follows;
- Main refi rate at 3.50% vs 3.00% prior.
- Raises interest rate on marginal lending facility to 3.75% vs 3.25% prior.
- Deposit facility to 3.00% vs 2.50% prior.
The bottom line here is that the Governing Council remains highly concerned about inflation, analysts at TD Securities explained, noting the first sentence of the release as being: "Inflation is projected to remain too high for too long".
No LTROs were announced, but the statement shows a willingness to provide liquidity if needed. Moreover, there was no indication in the statement of future policy hikes.
In the presser, the governor Christine Lagarde said the bank remains committed to the 2% inflation target and that they are not seeing a lot of improvement in underlying inflation.
ECB statement key notes
- Refrains from signalling future rate moves in statement.
- Inflation projected to remain too high for too long.
- Headline inflation expected to average 5.3% in 2023, 2.9% in 2024 and 2.1% in 2025.
- Forecasts done before market turmoil.
- Elevated level of uncertainty reinforces importance of a data-dependent approach to ECB policy decision, which will be determined by its assessment of inflation outlook in light of incoming data and dynamics.
- Banking sector sector is resilient, with strong capital and liquidity positions
- Policy toolkit is fully equipped to provide liquidity support to eurozone financial system if needed.
GBP/USD technical analysis
The break below the 50-day moving average is bearish:
H4 chart
´´We see room for the USD to reverse this week’s losses and would look for a move back to GBP/USD1.19 on a 1-month view,´´ analysts at Rabobank said.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.0600 amid renewed USD weakness
EUR/USD has regained its traction and turned positive on the day above 1.0600 following the inconsistent reaction to the ECB's 50 bps hike and President Lagarde's remarks on the policy outlook. Improving market mood seems to be weighing on the USD and helping the pair edge higher.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2100 as risk flows return
GBP/USD has gathered bullish momentum and rose above 1.2100 after having dropped below 1.2030 earlier in the day. The sharp rebound witnessed in Wall Street's main indexes following the mixed opening doesn't allow the USD to find demand and provides a boost to the pair.
Gold turns negative below $1,920 as US yields rebound
Gold price reversed its direction and declined below $1,920 in the American session, erasing all of its daily gains in the process. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovered back above 3.5% on improving risk sentiment, weighing on XAU/USD.
Ethereum layer-2 Arbitrum’s most awaited airdrop of 2023 is expected on March 23
Arbitrum, one of the largest Ethereum layer-2 scaling solutions, has announced its airdrop scheduled for March 23. The Arbitrum Foundation said that ARB will be airdropped to community members and DAOs.
Credit Suisse Crisis: CS rallies 8% on 50 billion CHF lifeline from Swiss central bank
CS stock rallied 8.3% to $2.34 early Thursday after the Swiss investment bank announced it could borrow up to 50 billion Swiss Francs (approximately $54 billion) from the SNB.