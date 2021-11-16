Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD boosted by strong UK jobs data

GBP/USD boosted by strong UK jobs data, but unable to break above key downtrend for now
Amid a broad pick up in the fortunes of the US dollar following Tuesday’s strong retail sales and industrial production figures, GBP/USD has fallen back from earlier session highs in the 1.3470s and is back to trading in the 1.3430s. At the start of the European trading session, the pair had rallied as much as 0.5%, boosted by a strong labour market report that amny analysts saw as giving the BoE the green light to hike rates in December. While the pair has slipped back from highs, it still holds onto gains of about 0.2% on the session and is, at present, the best-performing currency in the G10. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3429
|Today Daily Change
|0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|1.3406
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.363
|Daily SMA50
|1.3659
|Daily SMA100
|1.3733
|Daily SMA200
|1.3842
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.345
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3403
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3607
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3353
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3834
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3421
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3432
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.339
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3374
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3344
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3436
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3466
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3482
UK CPI Preview: Buy the rumor, sell the fact? Three scenarios for GBP/USD
"I'm very uneasy about the inflation situation" – these words by Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey have been reverberating through investors' minds ahead of the inflation release for October. They have also been setting a high bar to surpass – and that bar is already high at 3.9% YoY. It is essential to examine another remark Bailey made to MPs on Monday. The governor said that the labor market is tight, and less than 24 hours later, markets learned that Britain's unemployment rate dropped to 4.3% in September, better than expected. Jobless claims also surprised, falling in October – despite the expiry of the furlough scheme. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Technicals point to additional recovery gains
GBP/USD has regained its traction early Tuesday and the technical developments suggest that the pair could extend its recovery unless fundamental drivers hurt the British pound. Although GBP/USD closed virtually unchanged on Monday, the fact that the pair's losses were limited in the face of broad-based USD strength highlighted the pound's resilience at the start of the week. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressuring 2021 lows and approaching 1.1300 Premium
A dismal market mood alongside upbeat US data sent EUR/USD to a fresh 2021 low of 1.1318. Soaring gas prices in the EU may hurt further the shared currency.
GBP/USD pulls away from session highs on dollar strength Premium
GBP/USD lost its traction in the early American session and erased its daily gains to turn flat above 1.3400. Renewed USD strength on hawkish Fedspeak and rising US Treasury bond yield is not allowing the pair to preserve its recovery momentum.
Gold: Corrective decline could reach 1,830 Premium
Gold reached a fresh multi-month high of $1,877.15 a troy ounce, a level that was last seen in June this year, trimming intraday gains and returning to the 1,850 price zone ahead of Wall Street’s opening.
Cryptos face market-wide profit-taking
Btc remains extended from its weekly Tenkan-Sen, suggesting a retracement is likely to occur. ETH is exposed to significant gaps on its weekly Ichimoku chart. XRP may surprise market participants by outperforming BTC and ETH for the first time in many months.
US Retail Sales: The Fed gets an early Christmas present Premium
The Federal Reserve can rest easy. American consumers may be upset with inflation but that has not dampened their enthusiasm for holiday shopping. October Retail Sales soar 1.7%, Control Group 1.6%.