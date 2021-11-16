GBP/USD boosted by strong UK jobs data, but unable to break above key downtrend for now

- GBP/USD has fallen back from earlier highs after running into resistance in the form of a key downtrend.
- Wednesday’s UK CPI report, if much hotter than expected, could provide GBP/USD with the tailwinds it needs to break higher.
Amid a broad pick up in the fortunes of the US dollar following Tuesday’s strong retail sales and industrial production figures, GBP/USD has fallen back from earlier session highs in the 1.3470s and is back to trading in the 1.3430s. At the start of the European trading session, the pair had rallied as much as 0.5%, boosted by a strong labour market report that amny analysts saw as giving the BoE the green light to hike rates in December. While the pair has slipped back from highs, it still holds onto gains of about 0.2% on the session and is, at present, the best-performing currency in the G10.
While broad USD strength is likely the main reason why GBP/USD pulled back from earlier highs, technical selling likely also played a role. GBP/USD appeared to test and reject a descending trendline that has been capping the price action since the end of October. Whether or not the pair is able to break above this trend line and recover some lost ground may depend on how Wednesday’s October Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) report goes.
The latest jobs report showed employer payrolls growing by 160K in October, thus easing concerns about the post-end of furlough health of the UK labour market that prevented the BoE from hiking rates in November. Wednesday’s CPI report, if it comes in much hotter than expected as was the case in the US last week, could exacerbate inflation concerns at the bank, thus boosting market expectations for a more aggressive policy response.
GBP Short-Term Interest Rate (STIR) future market pricing has been gradually becoming more hawkish in recent days. In the aftermath of the BoE’s dovish November surprise, December 2022 sterling LIBOR futures rallied from under 98.70 to above 98.90. In other words, markets suddenly went from expecting more than 120bps of tightening by the end of 2022 to under 100bps. But the December 2022 sterling LIBOR futures has quietly fallen back to pre-BoE meeting levels in recent days, with Tuesday’s jobs report sending it under 98.70.
A hotter than expected UK inflation reading tomorrow could send it back to year-to-date lows at just above 98.50. This would be bullish for GBP/USD, and could be the catalyst it needs to break above its recent downtrend. If that were to be the case, bullish technicians may target the 9 November high at 1.3600 as the next key area of resistance. Conversely, should the data disappoint, thus taking hawkish pressure off of the BoE and should the euro continue its dovish ECB/Covid-19 infection surge-related decline, GBP/USD is likely to turn lower. Technical selling may then push it down to annual lows at 1.3350.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to fresh 2021-low below 1.1350 Premium
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish and extended its slide toward 1.1300 in the early American session. Rising US Treasury bond yields on the back of the stronger-than-expected October Retail Sales data and hawkish Fed commentary seem to be providing a boost to the greenback.
GBP/USD pulls away from session highs on dollar strength Premium
GBP/USD lost its traction in the early American session and erased its daily gains to turn flat above 1.3400. Renewed USD strength on hawkish Fedspeak and rising US Treasury bond yield is not allowing the pair to preserve its recovery momentum.
Gold: Corrective decline could reach 1,830 Premium
Gold reached a fresh multi-month high of $1,877.15 a troy ounce, a level that was last seen in June this year, trimming intraday gains and returning to the 1,850 price zone ahead of Wall Street’s opening.
XRP price momentum shifts to the downside as Ripple bears take over
Ripple price is under pressure today as XRP price corrected 10% in just two trading days. XPR price sees earlier support holding for now, but tailwinds start to fade. Expect bears to push for another leg lower towards holding another 8% losses.
UK CPI Preview: Buy the rumor, sell the fact? Three scenarios for GBP/USD Premium
Economists expect a 3.9% UK inflation read for October. It would take a major surprise of 4.5% or higher to push the pound significantly higher. Figures closer to 3% would cast doubts about a rate increase and would sink sterling.