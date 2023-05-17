Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD: Bears are moving in on the risk rally

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears are moving in on the risk rally

GBP/USD is back to flat in the day after initial losses that were sparked in the face of the Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey reiterating that he expected price pressures to ease, as soon as April. Also, data showed Britain's jobless rate rose to 3.9%, while the rate of increase in total pay held steady. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading near 1.2490 and is correcting lower from a 4-hour resistance area. Read More...

GBP/USD pares intraday losses to multi-week low, upside remains capped on stronger USD

The GBP/USD pair stages a goodish intraday bounce from the 1.2420 area, or over a three-week low touched this Wednesday, and climbs to the top end of its daily trading range during the early North American session. The pair, however, remains in the negative territory for the second straight day and is currently placed around the 1.2470-1.2475 region, down over 0.10% for the day. Read More...

 

GBP/USD plummets to three-week low, eyes 1.2400 amid broad-based USD strength

The GBP/USD pair adds to the previous day's losses and remains under heavy selling pressure for the second successive day on Wednesday. The downward trajectory remains uninterrupted through the first half of the European session and drags spot prices to a three-week low, around the 1.2420 region in the last hour. Read More...

Overview
Today last price 1.2492
Today Daily Change 0.0003
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 1.2489
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2516
Daily SMA50 1.238
Daily SMA100 1.2258
Daily SMA200 1.1965
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2547
Previous Daily Low 1.2465
Previous Weekly High 1.268
Previous Weekly Low 1.244
Previous Monthly High 1.2584
Previous Monthly Low 1.2275
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2496
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2516
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2454
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2419
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2373
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2535
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2582
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2617

 

 

 
Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.0850 as US Dollar loses momentum amid risk appetite Premium

EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.0850 as US Dollar loses momentum amid risk appetite

The US Dollar lost momentum amid a rally in equity prices, helping the EUR/USD trim losses. The pair rose from weekly lows near 1.0800 toward the 1.0850; after finding support above the 100-day SMA. Still, the Euro is headed to the lowest daily close since late March.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD off weekly lows, but unable to hold above 1.2500

GBP/USD off weekly lows, but unable to hold above 1.2500

GBP/USD managed to erase its daily losses and rose to 1.2510 before pulling back below 1.2500. Earlier, the pair had hit a multi-week low near 1.2420. The improving risk sentiment weighed on the US Dollar, which turned negative during the American session.

GBP/USD News

Gold: Bears maintain the pressure, $1,969.20 next in line Premium

Gold: Bears maintain the pressure, $1,969.20 next in line

Spot Gold extended its weekly decline to $1,974.99 a troy ounce, its lowest for May, bouncing just modestly after Wall Street’s opening and trading around $1,980. 

Gold News

Ordinals and BRC-20 tokens might end up driving Bitcoin price to $20,000

Ordinals and BRC-20 tokens might end up driving Bitcoin price to $20,000

Bitcoin Ordinals, which enabled the possibility of creating NFTs on the world’s biggest cryptocurrency network, is starting to weigh on the network.

Read more

Target (TGT) Stock Earnings News: Profits beat the Street, but revenue remains flat

Target (TGT) Stock Earnings News: Profits beat the Street, but revenue remains flat

Target reported an impressive first quarter earnings beat early Wednesday, but shares barely budged as revenue grew just 0.6% from a year earlier. 

Read more

