Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bearish bias pushes Cable below 1.2700

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Bearish bias pushes Cable below 1.2700

The British Pound posted losses of 0.10% against the US Dollar after US economic data suggested that inflation remains above the Federal Reserve’s 2% goal. Headline PPI rose the most in four months on an annual basis for October, while core PPI accumulated three straight months of higher readings. The GBP/USD trades at 1.2692 after hitting a daily peak of 1.2710. Read More...

Pound Sterling refreshes four-month low as Trump trades continue to outperform

The Pound Sterling (GBP) refreshes over a four-month low near 1.2630 against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday. The GBP/USD pair extends its downside for the fifth consecutive trading day as the US Dollar (USD) continues to gain on optimism over the United States (US) economic outlook, fuelled by headlines that President-elected Donald Trump and the Republican Party will control both the US Senate and the House of Representatives, according to the Associated Press. Read More...

GBP/USD extends downside below 1.2700 ahead of BoE's Bailey speech

The GBP/USD pair extends the decline to near 1.2685 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. A rally in the US Dollar (USD) to the highest level since November 2023 weighs on the major pair. The Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey is set to speak later on Thursday. Read More...
 
 
