Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD backslides on Monday, finds near-term floor at 1.2800

GBP/USD backslides on Monday, finds near-term floor at 1.2800

GBP/USD pared away some gains on Monday, falling from 1.2860 back into the 1.2800 price handle as markets trim rate cut expectations from the Bank of England (BoE). According to the Union Bank of Switzerland (UBS), the BoE is expected to deliver a first rate trim in August versus the previously-expected May. Read More...

Pound Sterling falls amid uncertainty ahead of data-packed week

The Pound Sterling (GBP) faces selling pressure in Monday’s late European session amid uncertainty ahead of a data-packed week. The GBP/USD pair drops ahead of the United Kingdom Employment and monthly Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which will be published on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. Read More...

GBP/USD remains steady near the 1.2850, awaits UK employment data

GBP/USD hovers around 1.2850 during the Asian session on Monday, maintaining a positive sentiment to potentially extend its winning streak that commenced on March 1. However, the US Dollar (USD) has received upward strength and recovered from intraday losses on Friday following the release of upbeat US Nonfarm Payrolls data. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2809
Today Daily Change -0.0042
Today Daily Change % -0.33
Today daily open 1.2851
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2663
Daily SMA50 1.2676
Daily SMA100 1.2583
Daily SMA200 1.2585
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2894
Previous Daily Low 1.2801
Previous Weekly High 1.2894
Previous Weekly Low 1.2652
Previous Monthly High 1.2773
Previous Monthly Low 1.2518
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2858
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2837
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2803
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2756
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2711
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2896
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2941
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2988

 

 

 
