Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD altitude sickness at 1.40? [Video]

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

GBP/USD battles with 1.40, bullish bias is expected [Video]

GBPUSD is battling with the strong 1.4000 psychological level, following the rebound off the long-term ascending trend line and the 1.3670 support. Moreover, cable jumped above the 20- and 40-day simple moving averages (SMAs) and the Ichimoku cloud. Looking at the technical indicators, the RSI is approaching the 70 level with weaker momentum than the previous session, while the stochastic is turning marginally lower in the overbought region. Read more...

 

GBP/USD Forecast: Altitude sickness at 1.40? The oversold dollar may outweigh sterling strength

No fewer than 340 pips in just over one week – has GBP/USD gone too high, too fast? That is what the charts are pointing to, but relentless dollar weakness may result in further gains for cable. 

The greenback is on the back foot as US Treasury yields remain on relatively low ground and despite the recent uptick. Returns on benchmark ten-year bonds are around 1.60%, maintaining a safe distance from the cycle high of 1.77% but above the recent lows of 1.55%. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD eases from multi-week tops, flat-lined below 1.4000 mark

The GBP/USD pair retreated around 25 pips from daily swing highs and was last seen hovering in the neutral territory, around the 1.3985-90 region.

The pair added to the previous day's massive rally of over 180 pips and edged higher during the first half of the trading action on Tuesday. The uptick pushed the pair to the highest level since early March and was supported by the prevalent bearish sentiment surrounding the US dollar. Bulls, however, struggled to capitalize on the move or find acceptance above the key 1.4000 psychological marks. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3982
Today Daily Change -0.0004
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 1.3986
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3784
Daily SMA50 1.3869
Daily SMA100 1.3714
Daily SMA200 1.3371
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3993
Previous Daily Low 1.381
Previous Weekly High 1.3844
Previous Weekly Low 1.3669
Previous Monthly High 1.4017
Previous Monthly Low 1.3671
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3923
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.388
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3866
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3747
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3684
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4049
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4112
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4232

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Get Weekly Crypto trade ideas!  
Empower yourself with the best market insights

Join FXStreet Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds gains above 1.2050 amid dollar weakness

EUR/USD holds gains above 1.2050 amid dollar weakness

EUR/USD is trading above 1.2050, holding onto its substantial gains. The dollar remains on the back foot despite an uptick in US bond yields. European regulators are set to rule on J&J's vaccine and US infrastructure news is awaited. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats from 1.40 amid upbeat UK jobs figures

GBP/USD retreats from 1.40 amid upbeat UK jobs figures

GBP/USD is trading below 1.40, off its highs as the dollar edges higher. Earlier, the UK reported a drop in the unemployment rate to 4.9%, better than expected. The Claimant Count Change also beat estimates with 10.1K. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD remains pressured below $1770 amid higher Treasury yields

XAU/USD remains pressured below $1770 amid higher Treasury yields

Rising Treasury yields outweigh the DXY’s sell-off, weighing on Gold. XAU/USD remains poised to test the 100-HMA support. Recapturing the 50-HMA Is critical to negating the downside bias.

Gold News

Ripple finds foothold for 60% upswing

Ripple finds foothold for 60% upswing

XRP price has sliced through the immediate demand barrier flipping it into a supply zone. Ripple’s recent jab at breaching this area has failed, creating a double bottom formation on the 6-hour chart.

Read more

S&P 500 (SPX) Update: Equity markets take a well deserved breather, crypto stocks slide

S&P 500 (SPX) Update: Equity markets take a well deserved breather, crypto stocks slide

Equity markets took a much-needed break from setting record highs on Monday. Tesla suffered a steep 5% fall after reports of a crash with no one at the wheel. Have a Coke and a smile was up 1% as KO smashed earnings estimates.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures