Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP underperforms US Dollar, Fed's policy awaited

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP underperforms US Dollar, Fed's policy awaited
Pound Sterling underperforms US Dollar, Fed's policy awaited

The Pound Sterling (GBP) posts a fresh almost three-month low at around 1.3200 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Wednesday. The GBP/USD pair slumps as the US Dollar Index (DXY) trades higher ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy announcement at 18:00 GMT and the continued underperformance from the British currency. At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index trades 0.2% higher to near 99.00.

Investors keenly await the Fed’s policy announcement to get cues on the interest rate outlook, while remaining confident that the United States (US) central bank will reduce borrowing rates for the second time in a row. Read more...

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Plummets to three-month low amid fiscal concerns, ahead of Fed

The GBP/USD pair extends its downfall for the second consecutive day – also marking the ninth day of a negative move in the previous ten – and drops to a nearly three-month low during the first half of the European session on Wednesday. The British Pound (GBP) continues with its relative underperformance in the wake of growing concerns about the UK's fiscal situation. In fact, reports suggest that the UK Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) is expected to lower productivity forecasts by about 0.3%, which could widen the fiscal gap by over £20 billion. This comes ahead of Finance Minister Rachel Reeves' Autumn budget on November 26 and turns out to be a key factor behind the GBP's underperformance amid rising bets for more rate cuts by the Bank of England (BoE).

Traders now see a roughly 68% chance that the UK central bank will cut interest rates by 25-basis-points (bps) in December, as softer inflation and fiscal headwinds provide a greater scope to ease policy. The expectations were reaffirmed after the British Retail Consortium (BRC) reported on Tuesday that food prices fell 0.4% month-on-month in October, marking the biggest drop since December 2020.  Read more...

EUR/USD stays calm below 1.1650 ahead of Fed decision

EUR/USD remains on the back foot and trades below 1.1650 on Wednesday. The pair struggles to gain traction as the US Dollar stages a decent rebound, while traders resort to repositioning ahead of the all-important Federal Reserve policy announcements. 

GBP/USD drops further toward 1.3200 as focus shifts to Fed

GBP/USD declines toward 1.3200 and trades at its weakest level since early August on Wednesday. The pair weakens as the Pound Sterling declines on increased BoE rate cut bets. The broad US Dollar recovery also weighs on the major, as all eyes turn to the Fed rate-call and Powell's presser for fresh impetus. 

Gold recovers above $4,000 as markets gear up for Fed rate announcement

Following a bearish start to the week, Gold stages a rebound and trades above $4,000 on Wednesday. Position adjustments ahead of the Fed policy announcements and escalating ggeopolitical tensions in the Middle East seem to be helping XAU/USD hold its ground.

BoC set to trim interest rate to 2.25% as markets forecast the end of easing cycle

The Bank of Canada (BoC) is widely expected to trim its benchmark interest rate by another quarter point on Wednesday, bringing it down to 2.25%. That would follow a similar move in September as the central bank continues its gradual easing cycle.

Federal Reserve expected to deliver second consecutive interest-rate cut

The US Federal Reserve is expected to cut the policy rate after the October meeting. The statement language and Fed Chair Powell’s comments will be key in the absence of economic data releases.

Western Union to launch USDPT on Solana amid high ETF demand, network throughput

Solana (SOL) secures a partnership with Western Union, one of the world’s largest remittance networks, on Tuesday. The institutional backing for Solana is increasing as the Bitwise Solana Staking Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) (BSOL) records $56 million in trading volume on its listing day.

