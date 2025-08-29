Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP trades lower against US Dollar ahead of US PCE inflation

Pound Sterling trades lower against US Dollar ahead of US PCE inflation
The Pound Sterling (GBP) corrects to near 1.3455 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Friday. The GBP/USD pair retreats after a three-day winning streak as the US Dollar trades marginally higher ahead of the United States (US) Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data for July, which will be published at 12:30 GMT.
At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, ticks up to near 98.00. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling could extend correction unless risk mood improves
GBP/USD loses its traction and trades in negative territory below 1.3500 after closing the previous three days higher. The pair's near-term technical outlook points to a loss of bullish momentum.
GBP/USD edged higher on Thursday but erased a portion of its daily gains in the American session as the upbeat macroeconomic data releases helped the US Dollar (USD) find a foothold. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
How will US Dollar react to Fed's preferred inflation print? – LIVE
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation, for July. Investors will scrutinize the details of the report to assess how it could influence the interest rate outlook.
EUR/USD: Upside stalls below 1.1700 ahead of German and US inflation data
EUR/USD is holding the renewed uptick below 1.1700 in the European session on Friday. Later in the day, Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from Germany and PCE inflation figures from the United States will be scrutinized by investors.
Gold drifts lower ahead of US PCE release
The Gold price edges lower during the early European trading hours on Friday. The price retreats from near a five-week high of $3425. The upbeat US economic data, including the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and weekly Initial Jobless Claims data, provide some support to the US Dollar and weigh on the USD-denominated commodity price.
GBP/USD stays weak below 1.3500, with eyes on US PCE data
GBP/USD stays pressured below the 1.3500 mark in European trading on Friday. Despite the latest leg down, Cable remains firmly entrenched in recent consolidation. Markets are positioning themselves, bracing for the upcoming US Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index inflation print.
AI boom or bubble? Three convictions for investors
AI 2.0 = from “build it” to “prove it”: Big Tech’s AI investment is already in the hundreds of billions, but monetization remains modest. The cycle is shifting from spending on capacity to delivering productivity and revenue impact.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.