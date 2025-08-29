GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling could extend correction unless risk mood improves

GBP/USD trades in negative territory below 1.3500 on Friday.

The cautious market mood could make it difficult for Pound Sterling to gather strength.

The US economic calendar will offer PCE inflation data for July.

GBP/USD loses its traction and trades in negative territory below 1.3500 after closing the previous three days higher. The pair's near-term technical outlook points to a loss of bullish momentum.

Pound Sterling Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the weakest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.04% 0.22% 0.03% -0.06% -0.13% -0.23% -0.18% EUR 0.04% 0.25% 0.07% -0.01% -0.05% -0.19% -0.15% GBP -0.22% -0.25% -0.24% -0.27% -0.31% -0.39% -0.41% JPY -0.03% -0.07% 0.24% -0.02% -0.18% -0.23% -0.13% CAD 0.06% 0.01% 0.27% 0.02% -0.10% -0.15% -0.14% AUD 0.13% 0.05% 0.31% 0.18% 0.10% -0.13% -0.11% NZD 0.23% 0.19% 0.39% 0.23% 0.15% 0.13% 0.04% CHF 0.18% 0.15% 0.41% 0.13% 0.14% 0.11% -0.04% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

GBP/USD edged higher on Thursday but erased a portion of its daily gains in the American session as the upbeat macroeconomic data releases helped the US Dollar (USD) find a foothold.

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) revised the annualized Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for the second quarter to 3.3%, against the initial estimate and market expectation of 3% and 3.1%, respectively. Other data from the US showed that weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined to 229,000 from 234,000 in the previous week. This print came in slightly better than the market expectation of 230,000.

In the second half of the day, the BEA will release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, the Federal Reserve's (Fed) preferred gauge of inflation, for July.

The headline annual PCE inflation is seen holding steady at 2.6%. The core PCE inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is forecast to come in at 0.3% on a monthly basis.

In case there is a noticeable diversion from the market expectation, especially in the monthly core PCE Price Index, there could be a short-lasting and straightforward reaction in the USD, with a stronger-than-forecast print supporting the currency and vice versa.

Meanwhile, investors will pay close attention to changes in risk perception. At the time of press, US stock index futures were down between 0.3% and 0.4%. A bearish action in Wall Street on the last trading day of August could boost the USD and weigh on GBP/USD heading into the weekend.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart declined slightly below 50 and GBP/USD retreated below the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently located at 1.3490, to reflect a loss of bullish momentum.

On the downside, 1.3460-1.3440 (Fibonacci 50% retracement of the latest downtrend, 100-day SMA, 200-period SMA) aligns as a strong support area before 1.3400-1.3390 (static level, Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest downtrend). Looking north, resistance levels could be spotted at 1.3490-1.3500 (100-period SMA, static level), 1.3540 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) and 1.3600 (static level, round level).