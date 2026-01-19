TRENDING:
Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP rises against a weakened US Dollar, UK data eyed

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP rises against a weakened US Dollar, UK data eyed
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Pound Sterling rises against a weakened US Dollar, UK data eyed

The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades 0.15% higher to near 1.3400 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Monday. The GBP/USD pair rises as the US Dollar (USD) underperforms across the board amid disputes between the United States (US) and the European Union (EU) over Washington’s desire to purchase Greenland.

During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades 0.2% lower to near 99.15. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD gathers strength to near 1.3400 on Trump’s tariff threats

The GBP/USD pair gains traction to around 1.3400 during the early Asian session on Monday. The US Dollar (USD) weakens against the Pound Sterling (GBP) amid US President Donald Trump's latest tariff threats against Europe over ‌Greenland. The US markets are closed in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday on Monday.

Reuters reported on Saturday that he would impose an additional 10% import tariff from February 1 on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland and the United Kingdom (UK) until the US is allowed to buy Greenland. Read more...

FXStreet Team

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD looks firm well above 1.1600

GBP/USD reclaims 1.3400 and above

Gold targets $4,700 on broad USD selling

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe in a freefall, echoing Bitcoin’s drop

When tariffs become ammunition and capital becomes the battlefield

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe in a freefall, echoing Bitcoin’s drop

