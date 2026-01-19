TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
Silver
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

NZD/USD rebounds as Chinese data supports Kiwi, Trump tariffs fears linger

  • The New Zealand Dollar rebounds against the US Dollar at the start of the week.
  • Chinese economic data supports the Kiwi without triggering sustained follow-through.
  • Donald Trump’s renewed tariff threats keep market sentiment fragile.
NZD/USD rebounds as Chinese data supports Kiwi, Trump tariffs fears linger
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

NZD/USD trades around 0.5780 on Monday at the time of writing, up 0.50% on the day. The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) found support from generally encouraging economic data out of China, New Zealand’s main trading partner. The latest figures show that China’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth slowed to 4.5% YoY in the fourth quarter, from 4.8% previously, but came in above market expectations.

This performance is largely attributed to strong exports, which helped offset the ongoing weakness in domestic demand. Industrial Production also accelerated to an annual pace of 5.2%, while Retail Sales growth softened and the property sector continued to weigh on consumer spending.

Despite this fundamental support, the impact on antipodean currencies remains limited. Investors stay cautious as global risk aversion intensifies, an environment that typically weighs on the New Zealand Dollar. This pressure is partly offset by the still-restrictive stance of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), whose guidance on the future policy path continues to offer some support to the currency.

On the US side, the US Dollar (USD) weakened following comments from US President Donald Trump, who threatened to impose new tariffs on several European countries. These announcements, linked to tensions surrounding the Greenland issue, have revived fears of a renewed trade conflict and increased uncertainty around US economic policy.

Against this backdrop, the Greenback loses some of its safe-haven appeal, allowing NZD/USD to hold above the mid-0.5700s.

New Zealand Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against listed major currencies today. New Zealand Dollar was the strongest against the US Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.33%-0.28%-0.13%-0.27%-0.33%-0.54%-0.75%
EUR0.33%0.05%0.20%0.06%0.00%-0.21%-0.42%
GBP0.28%-0.05%0.17%0.02%-0.05%-0.25%-0.47%
JPY0.13%-0.20%-0.17%-0.15%-0.21%-0.42%-0.63%
CAD0.27%-0.06%-0.02%0.15%-0.06%-0.27%-0.49%
AUD0.33%-0.00%0.05%0.21%0.06%-0.21%-0.42%
NZD0.54%0.21%0.25%0.42%0.27%0.21%-0.22%
CHF0.75%0.42%0.47%0.63%0.49%0.42%0.22%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the New Zealand Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent NZD (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD climbs to daily highs, focus on 1.1650

EUR/USD climbs to daily highs, focus on 1.1650

EUR/USD now picks up extra pace, climbing past the 1.1640 level, or daily highs, as the US Dollar continues to lose momentum. The move follows fresh tariff threats from President Trump against eight European countries opposing his proposal to take Greenland. With US stock and bond markets closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, trading conditions are likely to remain thin.

GBP/USD advances to two-day tops near 1.3420

GBP/USD advances to two-day tops near 1.3420

GBP/USD found its footing after a soft start to the week, edging modestly above 1.3400 the figure on Monday. The British Pound gathers steam on the back of a weaker Greenback, as markets continue to evaluate President Trump’s latest tariff threats against Europe over Greenland.

Gold: Is there a ceiling for XAU/USD?

Gold: Is there a ceiling for XAU/USD?

Gold drew strong buying interest at the start of the week, surging to a fresh record high near $4,700 per troy ounce. Markets turned more cautious after President Trump threatened tariffs on eight European countries opposing his plan to acquire Greenland, a shift that helped underpin the yellow metal.

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe in a freefall, echoing Bitcoin’s drop

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe in a freefall, echoing Bitcoin’s drop

Meme coins, such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe, extend the decline from last week, with a roughly 3% drop on Monday. The meme coins trade below the crucial moving averages, aiming for the immediate support to potentially reset the momentum.

When tariffs become ammunition and capital becomes the battlefield

When tariffs become ammunition and capital becomes the battlefield

Markets opened the week like a risk engine hitting a pothole at speed. Equities stepped back, gold vaulted to fresh highs, Treasuries caught a bid, and the dollar, outside of havens, took on a soft bid. This was not a data-driven wobble or a valuation purge.

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe in a freefall, echoing Bitcoin’s drop

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe in a freefall, echoing Bitcoin’s drop

Meme coins, such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe, extend the decline from last week, with a roughly 3% drop on Monday. The meme coins trade below the crucial moving averages, aiming for the immediate support to potentially reset the momentum.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers