Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP drops against US Dollar ahead of US employment

Pound Sterling drops against US Dollar ahead of US employment, PMI data
The Pound Sterling (GBP) ticks down to near 1.3435 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Thursday. The GBP/USD pair faces a slight selling pressure as the US Dollar stabilizes after a corrective move on Wednesday.
At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, ticks up to near 98.25. The Greenback fell sharply on Wednesday after the release of the US JOLTS Job Openings data for July, which missed estimates. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling finds support as UK gilt yields stretch lower
Following Tuesday's sharp decline, GBP/USD staged a rebound and closed in positive territory on Wednesday. The pair trades in a narrow band at around 1.3450 in the European session on Thursday as market focus shifts to the next batch of macroeconomic data releases from the US.
Yields on the long-dated UK gilts turned south on Wednesday and supported Pound Sterling's recovery. In the second half of the day, the US Dollar (USD) came under bearish pressure and allowed GBP/USD to stretch higher. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD marginally lower near 1.1650 ahead of US data
EUR/USD edges lower and trades around 1.1650 in the European session after the data from the Eurozone showed that Retail Sales fell more than expected in July. Later in the day, market participants will scrutinize Initial Jobless Claims, the ADP Employment Change, and the ISM Services PMI releases from the US.
GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.3450 as UK gilt yields push lower
GBP/USD holds steady at around 1.3450 on Thursday as yields on long-dated UK gilts continue to push lower, easing fears over an extended turmoil in the bond market. The US weekly Initial Jobless Claims, the ADP Employment Change and the ISM Services PMI data stand out in the economic calendar.
Gold finds support ahead of $3,500, pares intraday losses
Gold corrected from the record-high it set near $3,580 but found support before testing $3,500. Growing expectations for a dovish Fed policy outlook and trade-related uncertainties help XAU/USD limit its losses as investors await employment-related data from the US.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC stabilizes as focus shifts to key macroeconomic data releases
Bitcoin is holding steady around $110,800 at the time of writing on Thursday, having recovered slightly so far this week. Traders adopt a cautious stance ahead of key US macroeconomic data due to be released on Friday, which could influence the Fed monetary policy outlook, keeping crypto markets on edge.
All eyes on NFP report as Fed rate cut bets intensify
Will August jobs report shock again? It’s almost one month ago that the July payrolls numbers generated not just considerable volatility in the markets but also a lot of controversy, as it offended President Trump’s record on the economy.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.