Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: Climbs above 1.34 as Fed cut and soft US data weigh on DXY

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

GBP/USD climbs above 1.34 as Fed cut and soft US data weigh on Dollar

Sterling rallies during the North American session, up over 0.68% after the Federal Reserve delivered as expected a 25-basis points rate cut and a softer than expected jobs report, weighed on the Dollar. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD trades at 1.3417 after bouncing off daily lows of 1.3354. Read More...

Pound Sterling holds onto Fed-related gains against US Dollar

The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades close to a fresh seven-week high around 1.3400 against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday. The GBP/USD pair trades firmly as the US Dollar struggles to gain ground following the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) rate cut on Wednesday. Read More...

GBP/USD softens as traders eye BoE rate cut next week

The GBP/USD pair trades in negative territory near 1.3365 during the early European trading hours on Thursday, pressured by the rebound in the US Dollar (USD). Nonetheless, the potential downside might be limited after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) delivered a rate cut at its December policy meeting. Traders brace for the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims report, which will be published later on Thursday.  Read More...

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD runs past 1.1730 after tepid US macroeconomic figures

EUR/USD runs past 1.1730 after tepid US macroeconomic figures

EUR/USD extends its gains and trades above 1.1730 in the American session on Thursday. The US Dollar resumed its decline, following much weaker-than-expected Initial Jobless Claims. Market players bet for additional rate cuts despite a mildly hawkish Fed.

GBP/USD ticks north beyond 1.3400 after US employment data

GBP/USD ticks north beyond 1.3400 after US employment data

GBP/USD ticks beyond 1.3400 in the American session on Thursday, as the US Dollar is back on the losing side, following worse-than-anticipated US employment-related figures. The US Federal Reserve delivered a rate cut at its December meeting, in line with the market’s expectations.

Gold extends advance beyond $4,250

Gold extends advance beyond $4,250

Broad US Dollar weakness helps the bright metal to extend weekly gains. The XAU/USD pair trades above $4,250, its highest for the week and not far from its record high in the $4,380 region. The Greenback came under selling pressure on Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement, further pressured on Thursday by softer-than-anticipated United States employment data. 

Solana dips as hawkish Fed cuts dampen market sentiment

Solana dips as hawkish Fed cuts dampen market sentiment

Solana price is trading below $130 on Thursday, after being rejected at the upper boundary of its falling wedge pattern. The broader market weakness following the Federal Reserve’s hawkish rate cut has added to downside momentum.

FOMC Summary: A split cut and a clear shift toward caution

FOMC Summary: A split cut and a clear shift toward caution

The Federal Reserve (Fed) went ahead with a 25 basis points rate cut, taking the target range to 3.50–3.75%. But the tone around the decision mattered just as much as the move.

Solana dips as hawkish Fed cuts dampen market sentiment

Solana dips as hawkish Fed cuts dampen market sentiment

Solana (SOL) price is trading below $130 at the time of writing on Thursday, after being rejected at the upper boundary of its falling wedge pattern. The broader market weakness following the Federal Reserve’s hawkish rate cut has added to downside momentum.

