Pound Sterling holds positive ground around 1.2560

The GBP/USD is neutral to upward biased in the near term after breaching the 200-day moving average (DMA) at 1.2547. From a momentum standpoint, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) shifted bullishly, which could open the door for challenging the 1.2600 mark, slightly below the 50-DMA at 1.2609. Read more...

During the North American session, the British Pound registered modest gains versus the US Dollar. The Bank of England (BoE) will decide on monetary policy in a week. That and an upbeat market sentiment underpin the GBP/USD's higher trading at around 1.2579, above a key support level.

Investors increased their bets that the US Federal Reserve will cut the interest rate this year after US employment data last week slowed more than expected in April. Fedspeak this week might offer some hints about future monetary policy. On Monday, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said that the current interest rate level should cool the economy enough to bring down inflation to the 2% target, with the strength of the job market giving officials time to gain confidence that inflation will fall. Read more...

The GBP/USD pair trades in positive territory for the fifth consecutive day near 1.2560 during the Asian session on Tuesday. The weaker US Dollar (USD) provides some support to the major pair. The Bank of England (BoE) interest rate decision on Thursday will be in the spotlight, with no change in rate expected.

