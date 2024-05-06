- GBP/USD trades above 200-DMA at 1.2547, lifted by positive sentiment.
- Technicals suggest upward trend, with resistance at 50-DMA (1.2609) and 100-DMA (1.2634/42).
- Fall below 200-DMA could favor sellers, next supports at 1.2500 and May 1 low of 1.2466.
During the North American session, the British Pound registered modest gains versus the US Dollar. The Bank of England (BoE) will decide on monetary policy in a week. That and an upbeat market sentiment underpin the GBP/USD's higher trading at around 1.2579, above a key support level.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The GBP/USD is neutral to upward biased in the near term after breaching the 200-day moving average (DMA) at 1.2547. From a momentum standpoint, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) shifted bullishly, which could open the door for challenging the 1.2600 mark, slightly below the 50-DMA at 1.2609.
A breach of the latter will expose the confluence of the May 3 high and the 100-DMA at around 1.2634/42 before edging toward 1.2700.
On the other hand, if the GBP/USD tumbles below the 200-DMA, sellers could regain control. The first support would be the 1.2500 figure, followed by the May 1 low of 1.2466. Once cleared, the next stop would be 1.2400, followed by the April 22 low of 1.2299.
GBP/USD Price Action – Daily Chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2578
|Today Daily Change
|0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|1.2547
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2497
|Daily SMA50
|1.2613
|Daily SMA100
|1.2645
|Daily SMA200
|1.2549
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2635
|Previous Daily Low
|1.253
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2635
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2466
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2709
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.23
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2595
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.257
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2506
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2465
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2401
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2612
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2676
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2717
