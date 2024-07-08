- The Pound Sterling remains firm against the US Dollar as expectations for Fed rate cuts in September grew further.
- Keir Starmer’s historic victory in UK parliamentary elections has brought political stability.
- This week, investors will focus on the UK monthly GDP for May and the US CPI for June.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) exhibits a mixed performance against its major peers in Monday’s London session. The near-term outlook of the British currency remains firm as Keir Starmer-led Labour Party gained an outright majority against Rishi Sunak-led Conservative Party in the United Kingdom’s (UK) parliamentary elections. The victory of the Labour Party with an absolute majority has brought political stability to the economy, which has resulted in a sheer strength in UK financial markets.
Uncertainty over the Bank of England’s (BoE) interest-rate outlook remains high even though the annual headline inflation has returned to the desired rate of 2%. Financial markets currently see a 50% chance that the BoE will begin reducing interest rates from the August meeting.
This week, investors will keenly focus on the UK monthly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the factory data for May, which will be published on Thursday. The UK economy is estimated to have expanded by 0.2% after remaining unchanged in April.
Daily digest market movers: Pound Sterling clings to gains against US Dollar
- The Pound Sterling holds gains to near 1.2800 against the US Dollar (USD) in Monday’s European session. The GBP/USD pair strengthens as the US Dollar weakens after the United States (US) Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report for June pointed to moderating labor market conditions.
- The US NFP report indicated that labor hiring was not as strong in April and May as reported earlier. A revised reading of the above-mentioned months showed that the economy created 111K fewer jobs than previously estimated. The Unemployment Rate unexpectedly rose to 4.1% from estimates and the prior month of 4.0%.
- Signs of loosening labor market strength boost expectations of early rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed). Officials have reiterated that they want to see inflation declining for months before cutting interest rates. However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week that an unexpected weakness in the labor market could force policymakers to react on interest rates sooner.
- Also, Average Hourly Earnings, a measure of wage growth that drives service inflation and consumer spending, softened expectedly on a monthly and annual basis.
- According to the CME FedWatch tool, 30-day Federal Funds futures pricing data shows that the probability of rate cuts in September has increased to 75.8% from 64% recorded a week ago. The data also shows that the Fed will deliver subsequent rate cuts in the November or December meeting.
- This week, investors will pay close attention to the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for June, which will be published on Thursday. Economists see the annual core CPI, which strips off volatile food and energy prices, to have grown steadily by 3.4%.
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling hovers around 1.2800
The Pound Sterling trades close to a fresh three-week high at 1.2820 against the US Dollar. The GBP/USD pair has climbed above the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement at 1.2770, plotted from the March 8 high of 1.2900 to the April 22 low at 1.2300.
The pair rises above the 20-day and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) near 1.2695 and 1.2675, respectively, suggesting that the near-term outlook is bullish.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) rises above 60.00. A sustained move above this level would shift momentum towards the upside.
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, aka ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0850 amid risk reset
EUR/USD is attempting a bounce toward 1.0850 in the European session on Monday, as traders ignore France's election gridlock, lifting risk sentiment. Risk reset checks the renewed US Dollar upside. Downbeat EU Sentix data fails to deter Euro buyers.
GBP/USD steadies above 1.2800 as US Dollar struggles
GBP/USD keeps its range above 1.2800 in European trading on Monday. The US Dollar recovery stalls and offers some comfort to the pair. Traders, however, remain wary after the UK elections and ahead of Powell's testimony and US CPI data due later this week.
Gold price edges lower as PBoC keeps Gold buying on hold
Gold price attracts some sellers below the $2,400 barrier on Monday. Yellow metal loses traction as China's Central Bank has stopped buying for the second month in June.
Bitcoin falls below $55,000 level
Bitcoin dropped below $56,552 on Sunday, disrupting market structure and signaling a bearish outlook. Ethereum and Ripple also revisited their support levels, slipping below critical thresholds.
The week ahead: Earnings season and US CPI in focus
Financial markets will be digesting political news at the start of this week. Key economic highlights this week include the US CPI for June, which is expected to decline to 3.1% on an annual basis, down from 3.3% in May.